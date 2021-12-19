Top homes for sale in Broken Bow

(Broken Bow, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Broken Bow will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

50 Ash Ridge Trail, Broken Bow, 74728 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This beautiful brick home is located just 4 miles west of Broken Bow. This home has been fully landscaped including large retainer walls around the 12x60 lap pool. The pool is heated and features an automatic pool cover. Inside the home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The large kitchen is open and has French doors leading to the pool area, great for outdoor events and parties! The living area has a large propane fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The home has an attached garage as well as a circle drive.

185 Secluded Circle, Broken Bow, 74728 2 Beds 2 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 951 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New Construction in a brand new development. This modern farmhouse features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, open concept living area with a wall of windows to enjoy the outdoors while inside, a gas fireplace to cuddle up and enjoy a warm evening! Spacious king bedroom downstairs with a soaking tub, double vanity and walk in shower. The second bedroom upstairs could be used as a full bedroom or game room/bunk room. Fully covered deck off the downstairs bedroom and living area. This cabin is nestled in with the large pines to enjoy the serenity of nature, circle drive to pull a boat in and out with ease. Appliances included; hot tub included with acceptable offer. Close to the lake, hiking, shopping, food, golf course and entertainment areas, or ATV riding. This beautiful cabin is a MUST see! Seller is a licensed realtor.

4200 N Us Hwy.259 Highway, Broken Bow, 74728 5 Beds 3 Baths | $698,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,524 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This exceptional property is a combination two dwellings and extra land to build on! One structure is of a modern farmhouse design and the other is a modern rustic metal garage style with all the amenities! The 1.98 acres includes a nice highway frontage parcel of land for future development. The outdoor playground and tiki bar provide a great entertainment space for all guests. Potential for a Spa and Coffee Shop with Entertainment Venue. One you will not want to miss! Note: Message for more Photos of both cabins and the developable land adjoining. Schedule your viewing today to see this properties potential.

3780 Rock Hill Cemetery Road, Broken Bow, 74728 3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This newly remodeled double wide is on a beautiful wooded lot in Glover. I has huge shade trees and flowering bushes as the 1.6 acre lot's landscape. Just off of a paved road, this property is within short drive to Idabel, Broken Bow, and Valliant. New granite counter tops throughout and freshly improved painted walls and flooring throughout has this property move in ready!

