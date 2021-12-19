Take a look at these homes on the market in Beaufort

(Beaufort, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Beaufort. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

211 Glenn Abby Drive, Morehead City, 28557 3 Beds 4 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,417 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Welcome to this custom-built home with magnificent water views of Bogue Sound and grand details throughout. Enter through the foyer to the cozy family room with a fireplace and custom built-in shelving. Plenty of light and windows extend through the eat-in breakfast area and the well-appointed kitchen. The kitchen has upgraded appliances, a tile backsplash, and beautiful granite countertops, plus a separate coffee/wine bar. Off the kitchen is a small office area with built-in cabinets and file drawers. A beautiful formal dining room completes the main living areas. This home offers a split floor plan with a large master suite off the kitchen. The en suite bathroom offers a walk-in shower, walk-in closets, and double vanities. On the opposite side of this hallway is the laundry room and garage access, as well as a staircase to the bonus room. The bonus room has a half-bath and access to a large walk-in attic space with storage and shelving., as well as the laundry room and garage access. Off the living room are two more bedrooms and a full bath. The two-car garage offers storage and a half bath for easy cleanup. Large porches on the front and rear of the home offer beautiful water views. The backyard has outdoor pavers which extend outdoor living to include a dining and grilling patio. There is also an outdoor shower with both hot and cold water. The yard, with its majestic oaks, provides a perfect setting for the many hydrangeas and other coastal plants. The Bay Colony neighborhood is conveniently located in Morehead City and offers a beautiful sound-side swimming pool and long dock for fishing, crabbing, clamming, and swimming. Definitely coastal living at its best! See feature sheet for upgrades and amenities.

For open house information, contact Basnight Garner Real Estate, Keller Williams Crystal Coast at 252-515-7291

106 Kevin Court, Beaufort, 28516 2 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This adorable Beaufort home is waiting for you to make it your own! With 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms you will feel right at home when you walk into the spacious living room! The home has an add on, with a separate sitting room and a BONUS room that can be used as an office. Beautiful laminate floors throughout most of the home that were installed less than a year ago. There is back carport and a shed outside for extra storage. It is a great starter home in the Beaufort Area!

For open house information, contact (Team) Ryba Realty, Keller Williams Crystal Coast at 252-515-7291

433 Skimmer Cove, Beaufort, 28516 3 Beds 3 Baths | $691,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,634 Square Feet | Built in 2019

433 Skimmer Cove in Beaufort exemplifies COASTAL CHIC and is MOVE-IN READY!!! Offering NUMEROUS UPGRADES to an already fantastic layout, this home FEELS brand new, though was newly built in 2019 as a second home.Once you take in the DIRECT POND-FRONT VIEWS from this 3 bedroom home with BONUS ROOM and 2-CAR GARAGE, you will know that this is the ONE TO call ''HOME''! With a POND-FRONT location that's perfectly centered on a beautiful fountain, you'll experience satisfying and serene views from indoors. The screened porch on the front and oversized slate patio on the pond side provide an abundance of opportunities for lounging, enjoying friends and family, or reading a good book. The layout on the lower level is the perfect space for entertaining as it boasts a LARGE separate DINING ROOM, and an open kitchen/living and breakfast area WITH breathtaking VIEWS OF THE POND. Travel up the gorgeous staircase and you will find 3 well-appointed bedrooms, and a master suite OVERLOOKING THE POND. A PRIVATE DECK from the master suite makes the perfect place for your morning coffee.The 3rd level offers a huge bonus room that everyone is sure to love!Seller UPGRADES include: Cabinets, Quartz Counter Tops, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring,Upgraded Carpet,Buried LP Tank,Tankless Gas Water Heater,Gas Stove,Tile on all exterior porches, Oversized Back Porch,Front Screened Porch,Outside Shower,Sink in garage,Water Softener,Reverse Osmosis Faucet in Kitchen,Sliding Screen Door onto Back Porch, Finished 3rd Floor, and Storage Shelves in Garage!Don't miss the amenity package at Beau Coast, which includes a WATERFRONT DOCK on FRONT ST that's perfect for launching your kayak, catching a few rays by day or enjoying an evening sunset. The state-of-the-art clubhouse, sparkling pool and fitness center provide every opportunity to live the perfect COASTAL LIFESTYLE. Within the Beau Coast's community, you can enjoy the fare from one of the town's most popular restaurants, Beauf

For open house information, contact Carolyn H Blackmon, Bluewater Real Estate EI at 252-354-2128

111 Tree Fern Drive, Morehead City, 28557 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,574 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Brandywine Bay is ready for you to make it your own. Enjoy this home with it's ranch style floor plan on the Brandywine Bay Golf Course hole #4. The cul-de-sac location adds to the peace and space of the neighborhood. You will get to choose between the deck and the generous size screened porch for relaxation. Make it yours with a few updates and you will be set. Come and enjoy easy living as you walk or bike around the neighborhood. It is a short drive to everything-- the beach, shopping, schools, Doctor's offices and the hospital. Brandywine is not in the city limits so only county taxes. You will be glad to call 111 Tree Fern Drive home!

For open house information, contact Debra W. Ball, Crystal Coast Realty Group at 252-503-2302