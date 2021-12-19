ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Mountain, MI

On the hunt for a home in Iron Mountain? These houses are on the market

 2 days ago

(Iron Mountain, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Iron Mountain than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

411 E C, Iron Mountain, 49801

4 Beds 4 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,054 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Here is a rare opportunity to make this gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Victorian your new home! Built in 1900 with beautiful architecture encompassing over 4,000 square feet, carefully updated with today's conveniences while retaining original elegant features. You'll savor every detail from the rich original hardwood floors, brick fireplace, first-floor den/office with French doors, and impressive formal dining room with built-in china hutch and pocket doors. The third floor even offers a complete en-suite! Nothing has been overlooked in the bright and cheerful kitchen addition, with its vaulted ceilings, skylights, pantry, and backyard access. This remarkable treasure is situated on three private lots - meticulously landscaped, an oasis of green - with a large rear patio and relaxing swimming pool.

220 Parkway, Kingsford, 49802

3 Beds 1 Bath | $48,500 | Single Family Residence | 944 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Calling all DIY'ers, Fixer Uppers, Home Flippers, Rental Investors, here is a home for you. Nice location, nice lot, and great size home. With a little or a lot of TLC as you wish, this home has a lot to offer. Long lasting metal roof on the house.

612 Roycroft, Kingsford, 49802

3 Beds 2 Baths | $82,500 | Single Family Residence | 928 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Pristine home in desirable Kingsford Heights. Completely remodeled, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home packs a big punch! Features include first floor bedroom and full bath, newer furnace, hot water tank, and roof; it needs nothing but a new owner. It’s clean as a whistle, turn the key and move in. Enjoy the perfect location, near schools, churches, a park, and dining! A handy covered storage area out back keeps your mower, snow blower, and grill dry. Includes oven, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Call today and get in the game!

308 Lane, Kingsford, 49802

4 Beds 2 Baths | $91,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a detached garage near Westwood Market in Kingsford. This home offers a spacious eat-in kitchen and large living room to ensure you have plenty of space to entertain friends and family and enjoy the beautiful sunsets out the front windows. Along with the apple trees, raspberry bushes and a large garden area, it gives this home a park-like setting. The fourth bedroom was most recently used as a dining room, and has a patio door to the back deck. Built-ins in one bedroom and the living room. Basement includes a rec room, laundry room/bathroom, a workbench-hobbie space, and cellar. New Rheem furnace in 2020. Lovingly cared for and ready for the next family to love it just as much.

Iron Mountain, MI
