Top homes for sale in Pagosa Springs

(Pagosa Springs, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pagosa Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

61 Ace Court, Pagosa Springs, 81147 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Townhouse | 1,438 Square Feet | Built in None

Briana Jacobson, Pagosa Brokers LLC, C: 970-946-4656, briana@pagosabrokers.com, www.pagosabrokers.com/: This townhome is currently being remodeled and pictures will be available soon! New flooring and paint! Vacation townhome on the golf course! The greenbelt between this townhome and the golf course adds to the privacy. Close to all amenities! Large back deck backs to the golf course. This is one of the few Townhomes with a garage! It can be your home, vacation home, short or long term rental.

22622 Us Hwy 84, Pagosa Springs, 81147 2 Beds 1 Bath | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 392 Square Feet | Built in None

Briana Jacobson, Pagosa Brokers LLC, C: 970-946-4656, briana@pagosabrokers.com, www.pagosabrokers.com/: Exquisite property with 180 degrees views! This 7 acre parcel sits at the base of a hillside and overlooks a majestic valley. Truly breathtaking! There is a 76' wide by 50' deep, 3,800 sq ft., metal building built to Archuleta County Commercial building codes. There are 5 bays divided into three sections, with each section divided by chain link fences. All bays have power and lights. The garage doors are 14’ high and manually opened. Starting from the left, bays (1) and (2) are not insulated or heated. Bay (2) has a drywall fire wall separating it from bay (3). Bay (2) also has a window. Bays (3) & (4) are insulated with spray foam insulation and heated with overhead heaters. There are 2 large ceiling fans to circulate the air (adjustable for the season). Bay (4) has a window and a half bathroom (sink and toilet) with a window. Bay (5) is insulated with spray foam insulation and heated. There is a bonus cabin with a full bathroom. The property has a well/cistern and an approved septic system. The entire perimeter is fenced and gated.Please see the drone video tour of this beautiful property!

313 Morro Cir, Pagosa Springs, 81147 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 2001

MOUNTAIN VIEWS IN LAKE HATCHER! Very clean 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. The wood burning stove provides an efficient heating source for the home. Soak in the mountain air on the large covered porch, while your kids enjoy the play house and large yard! 2 car, attached garage. Located in the Pagosa Lakes HOA, which offers access to 3 stocked fishing ponds, and the recreation center with heated salt water pool, racquetball and tennis courts, weight room, and more. Available January 2022. Pets negotiable. $1800/ month without pets, $1850/ month with pets

Cozy Cup, Pagosa Springs, 81147 1 Bed 2 Baths | $2,100 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in None

One bedroom condo for rent in core area! 247 Davis Cup 4264. Open floor plan, 2 lofted rooms without solid walls. Spacious master bathroom with a high-tech steam shower downstairs for after a long day of skiing! Wood burning stove for heat. This condo is located in the Core area and in addition to being close to grocery shopping and several restaurants, it has access to the PLPOA Rec center with an indoor salt water pool, Jacuzzi, weight room and exercise classes. There is also lake access to several stocked lakes as an additional bonus to this location. Pets negotiable. Call 970-507-8655 for more information. Short Term rates: $150/night, $175/night holiday rate $1,000/week $2,100/month $125 cleaning fee, $150 Holiday Cleaning fee $75 Non-Refundable Damage Deposit

