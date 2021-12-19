House hunt Camp Verde: See what’s on the market now

(Camp Verde, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Camp Verde will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

586 E Gail Lane, Camp Verde, 86322 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in 1978

GREAT HOME IN MATURE NEIGHBORHOOD WITH BIG TREES. THIS HOME WOULD BE GOOD FOR FAMILY WITH THE SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. BIG OPEN FAMILY/DINING /KITCHEN, WITH NEW EASY CARE VINAL PLANKING FLOORING. NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES. LOTS OF STORAGE. OUT TO THE BIG COVERED BACK PATIO AND OFF THE DINING IS THE CARPORT WHICH COULD BE USED FOR PARKING OR ADDITION PATIO AREA. THE CARPORT MAYBE ALSO BE CLOSED IN FOR A GARAGE.?? STORGAGE ROOM OFF CARPORT AS WELL. GOOD SIZE LOT WITH HUGE DOUBLE RV GARAGE!! STORE ALL YOUR TOYS HERE. ADDITIONAL LOT AVAILABLE .30 OF ACRE WITH MATURE MESQUITE TREE'S FOR $50k --THERE IS A VOLUNTARY HOA $180 A YEAR WHICH INCLUDES A POOL AND RIVER ACCESS FOR THOSE HOT SUMMER DAYS ALL THIS MAKES THIS HOME A SUPER PACKAGE!

3625 E Clinton Lane, Camp Verde, 86322 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,023 Square Feet | Built in 1991

CAMP VERDE This home backs Forest Service Land. Fully fenced property. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a split floor plan. Living room as a skylight and ceiling fan. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a built-in hutch with glass doors. Master has a corner walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Master bath has separate tub and walk-in shower. Property has large 2 car garage with attached workshop. Home has front and back covered decks. Mature mesquite trees. Home would make great investment property.

3093 White Birch Drive, Camp Verde, 86322 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,800 | Mobile Home | 1,429 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This is lot 504 only. Property is currently 2 lots, one parcel but can be divided. Large gated corner lot near Verde Lakes park. Surrounded by mature trees & open space. Flexible center hall floorplan. Separate laundry area. Large master bath with sep tub & shower, 2 closets, one is walk-in. Recent upgrades include elastomeric recoating of roof in 2020, new heat pump 2018, updated electrical & plumbing, new double paned window in master bedroom. Two covered patios, one in front, one in back with sliding glass doors - great for relaxing outdoors. Two finished storage sheds in rear yard, both with electric, one is insulated. Plenty of parking for cars & RV.

648 S Park Circle, Camp Verde, 86322 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,433 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great House 3 bedroom 1 and 1/4 bath. Fenced in yard with beautiful mountain view. Right in the middle of town. Big extended 2 car garage and a closed in Arizona Room. 1433 current livable space not including Arizona Room, which is an additional 500 sq ft that could be easily turned into more living space. Home has leased solar that greatly decreases electric bill. Older home with great bones. Home is Clean and move in ready with some new flooring and paint.

