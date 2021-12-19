Check out these Wellington homes on the market

(Wellington, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Wellington. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

44722 Us Highway 20, Oberlin, 44074 4 Beds 1 Bath | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,457 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Survey completed, subject to split. Real Estate taxes aren't available on this parcel at this time.

12114 National Dr, Grafton, 44044 4 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,674 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Check out your next home! This charming ranch, in beautiful Eaton Township, offers plenty of room with affordability in mind. With four bedrooms, a family room, a nice fireplace for those cold months, a good sized lot for those warm months, and one floor living, you’ll have the comforts you need right at home! Don’t worry there’s plenty do close by with beautiful parks, recreations, dining and more within minutes of home. Definitely the best of both worlds! So what are you waiting for? Come schedule your tour today and see this home before it’s gone!

2563 South State Route 250, New London, 44851 2 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Mobile Home | 560 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful 3.3 acres nestled away from the road! Mobile home is detached from real estate through title. Property could be used as bare land or occupancy. Title of the mobile home will transfer separate from real estate transfer. Property has a month to month tenancy with current tenant.

167 Morgan St, Oberlin, 44074 3 Beds 3 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,363 Square Feet | Built in 1885

This distinctive Gothic-style cottage home, built in 1885, is situated in a highly desirable location near the arboretum, reservoirs and parks, yet within walking distance to Oberlin downtown and College. A small covered entry porch, is centered on a symmetrical main facade. Double doors lead into a large living room with tall ceilings and hardwood floors. Sliding wood doors off the living room open to a study/guest room. A central vestibule leads into a beautiful dining space, which then leads into a large renovated custom-built kitchen, with plenty of quality hardwood cabinets and solid surface countertops. A stunning hexagonal room with vaulted wood ceilings and full height windows overlooking an outdoor pool and woods, providing a private setting to entertain friends and family. From the central vestibule, a beautiful wood staircase leads to the upstairs bedrooms and baths. The original portion of the home boasts beautiful historic design features including decorative knee braces on the exterior that support little awning roofs, and fine interiors that include a carved stone fireplace, decorative woodwork and attractive hardware, hinges, and door knobs. A newer 2-car garage has a paved driveway for off-street parking, while a generous loft above it has many exciting possibilities! Additional rear wooded parcel assures future privacy and natural beauty. This unique historic home is move-in ready and includes a home warranty - schedule your virtual or in-person tour today!

