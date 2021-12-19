Check out these homes on the New Boston market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, TX

 2 days ago

(New Boston, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New Boston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

8 Willow Bend, New Boston, 75570

3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,947 Square Feet | Built in 1995

THIS 1947 square foot 3 BR 2 BA brick with garage IS A RARE FIND IN TODAYS MARKET. THE PERFECT LOCATION FOR COUNTRY LIVING, YET SO CLOSE TO TOWN. NEW BOSTON IS 38 MILES EAST OF MT. PLEASANT AND 18 MILES WEST OF TEXARKANA. Hardwood flooring, wood burning fireplace, formal dining and the perfect kitchen with bay windows offering a perfect view of the back yard which is .75 acres. An absolute adorable property. Lets go look today..

For open house information, contact Terry Wilburn, Redfearn Real Estate Co at 903-572-4341

Copyright © 2021 Greater Tyler Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARTX-10143387)

200 Camelia, Hooks, 75561

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,561 Square Feet | Built in 1968

GREAT LOCATION,JUST MINUTES FROM TEXARKANA,SITTING ON A CORNER LOT WITH FENCED BACK YARD AND VERY WELL KEPT

For open house information, contact Alan Green, Gerald Haire Realty at 903-791-1088

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11000464)

