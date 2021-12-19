Taos-curious? These homes are on the market

(Taos, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Taos will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

112 Las Cruces Road, Taos, 87571 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,746 Square Feet | Built in None

Historic, private, charming, one of a kind! Walking distance from the Taos Plaza, this home was originally constructed in 1856, rebuilt in 1920 as the first School House in Taos. Rebuilt in 1948 and 2001, with an updated gourmet kitchen, master suite and wine cellar. Elegant gardens and wrap around patio provide serenity and a beautiful landscape for entertaining. 2 car garage and motor home parking carport. Hot tub, radiant heat patio for no snow removal, and new roof and stucco work as of June 2021. The very best of the old and new!

612 Critcher Rd, Taos, 87571 3 Beds 3 Baths | $564,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in None

Situated on one acre in the Weimer Foothills neighborhood, this lovely Territorial-style home has been renovated and updated to perfection. With 3 bedroom/2.5 baths plus a two car garage there is plenty of space to live and work at home. Leave your belongings in the mud room before you enter into the well designed open floor plan incorporating the kitchen, dining and living areas. The contemporary chef's kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and an ample island for enjoying meals, evening cocktails or setting up for any festivities. The large family/den room is a great gathering spot and opens onto the fenced back yard area. Main bedroom is downstairs and boasts a large walk-in closet and beautiful designer bathroom. There is a half bath downstairs next to the laundry/storage room on the main floor. The second floor features two large bedrooms a full bath along with a small deck to enjoy the scenic views. The well manicured grounds of the property are inviting with mature trees and landscaping, green space and shade trees. Close to hiking trails, Holy Cross Hospital and town this lovely 2000 sq ft home has everything you're looking for...Call us for a private tour.

23 N Mesa Rd, Taos, 87571 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,546 Square Feet | Built in 2005

SOUTHWEST AT IT'S BEST. This luxury 3,500 sq ft 4BR/3.5 BA, 3 car garage home on 2 ac. is elegant, yet not “stuffy, and designed for entertaining a couple or a crowd. The dramatic living space features a corner kiva fireplace, diamond finish plaster, high ceilings, vigas, Saltillo tile floor, and just as impressive mountain views. Like to cook? You’ll be pleased with custom cabinets (and lot of them), spacious island , top line stainless appliances, and granite countertops in the kitchen and a beautiful view filled dining room to serve family and friends. Escape to the primary suite that has it’s own kiva fireplace for some down time and lighten your load as the large windows bring the outside in. An extra large walk in closet will delight. The walled patios in back provide the perfect place for relaxing with a coffee or cabernet or extending your entertaining space with memorable views in every direction. Conveniently located just off Millicent Rogers Rd., you’ve got easy access to Taos Ski Valley and the center of town plus all the other things Taos has to offer both indoors and out.

27 Pinecone Rd, Angel Fire, 87710 4 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,846 Square Feet | Built in None

Move in ready, extensive interior remodeled. This house sits on 1 acre and is just outside of the Village limits and not in the Resort, but yet still has views of the beautiful ski mountain. The property has a detached 1 Car garage big enough for your RV and for storing all your toys. The home has a well maintained yard with 2 additional storage sheds. Easy access to it right off the HWY.

