Take a look at these homes for sale in Southampton

(Southampton, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Southampton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4 Foxboro Road, Hampton Bays, 11946 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Fully renovated 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath modern farmhouse with all top of the line features. Heated 20 x 40 pool and totally private rear yard. South of the highway location with westhampton beach school district and private beach within walking distance along with our famous ocean beaches. Very low inventory for new construction, call now for all the details.

13 Willow Lane, Quogue, 11959 4 Beds 6 Baths | $2,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New construction is coming to 13 Willow Lane in Quogue! This state-of-the-art home will be available for occupancy mid-summer, 2022. The home will feature a open living floor plan with walls of glass doors that seamlessly connect the indoor and outdoor living spaces. There's large living room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen that open to the covered wrap-around porch with seating area and fireplace. To complete the first floor, there's a bedroom with full bath, laundry/mud room and the powder room situated off the entrance foyer. The spacious second floor master bedroom has a large bath with both shower and tub and two walk-in closets. There are also two guest bedrooms, each with a private bath, on this level. The garage with stairs to a bonus room (office/gym) also has a powder room on the first level for easy access from the pool. The private rear yard will feature a heated gunite salt water pool with spa and bluestone patio. All this and just 2 blocks to Village.

66 Shinnecock Hills Road, Southampton, 11968 7 Beds 8 Baths | $3,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Extraordinary opportunity and unbelievable value awaits you in this New Hamptons Modern Farmhouse! This ultra-luxurious residence will be sited on a .97 acre moments away from Southampton Village and its world class restaurants and beaches. Offering innovative design and spanning approximately 4,500 square feet the proposed plans have the utmost attention to detail featuring a double-height foyer, 1st floor junior suite and 2nd floor master suite with walkout terrace overlooking the backyard, 5 additional guest bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a fully equipped chef's kitchen complete with top of the line appliances and custom cabinetry, great room, den with gas fireplace, formal/informal dining and 2 car attached garage. The stunning lower level will showcase a gym with sauna, sunken theater room, recreational area and full bath. Enjoy the sprawling back yard offering an in-ground heated Gunite swimming pool and a stone patio drenched lush greenery.

35 Nautilus Drive, Hampton Bays, 11946 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Just listed. Immaculate waterfront 4 bedroom home with private dock and direct access to Shinnecock Bay. With over 100' of frontage on the inlet off Shinnecock Bay known as Wells Creek, there is room to dock your boat (and a friend's!) or just sit on the dock and watch the boats, the birds and the sky. Great renovation, excellent kitchen, living room with fireplace and water views. Second fireplace in the front room. Shed for all your off season paddle boards, bikes, etc. South of the highway, on the water, with a dock, pretty as a pin on the inside, move in condition, and a few countable feet to the private bay beach, or just jump off the dock! Listing ID: 883753

