Check out these homes on the Key Largo market now

(Key Largo, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Key Largo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

41 Rock Harbor Drive, Key Largo, 33037 2 Beds 1 Bath | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1973

A great opportunity in a WONDERFUL neighborhood-Key Largo Park! Join one of the best Homeowners Park in Upper Keys with Bayfront Beach; Boat ramp; Dock and Pavilion for BBQ. This hidden gem is solid concrete with new metal roof and central air in X Flood Zone! Nice open Floor plan with 3 bedrooms; one bath and updated Kitchen. Perfect starter home or investment property; currently designated Section 8 rental. A little yard work and landscape is all that's needed here--and yes, there is room for a boat trailer!

For open house information, contact Patrice Messina, LoKation Real Estate at 954-545-5583

809 Bonito Lane, Key Largo, 33037 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,999,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,728 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Ocean Views and Breezes and moments to Rodriguez Key, this renovated 5 bedroom/4 bath concrete home is perfect for large families and guests. Ground floor level offers 2 bedrooms and a full bath with central entertaining area. The second level has a lovely large cherry wood cabinet kitchen and dining, 2 large bedrooms with 2 baths with fantastic balcony running the length. The top level features a huge living expanse and family room as well as beautiful master with jacuzzi tub and steam shower. A dumbwaiter connects the floors as well. Offering a boat ramp, concrete dockage and 15,000# boat lift. This home is ready for you to enjoy island life and amazing boating in the Keys.

For open house information, contact Maryann Warren, PA, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Key Largo at 305-451-4422

325 Calusa Street, Key Largo, 33037 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,999 | 350 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Own your very own piece of paradise with this dreamy key largo gem in Calusa Campground where adults get to Sip Margaritas and watch the most beautiful sunsets in the world as their kids Roam around the Bay walks fishing , riding there scooters and bikes or Playing at the brand new playground . This property comes fully equipped with a Luxurious 2022 trailer that sleeps 10 and has all the fixings like stainless steel appliances and electrical out door awning. The property comes with a brand new permitted Nautical style PVC privacy fence and Beautiful trees that give shade and are perfect for the hanging of a hammock for those breezy key largo nights

For open house information, contact Joe C Vigo, P.A., RE/MAX All Keys Real Estate at 305-451-0060

300 Ocean Drive, Key Largo, 33037 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Condominium | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Holiday by the Sea, a quaint community in Key Largo. This 2BR/1BA condo is currently tenant occupied, great for investors! With only sixteen units the complex rarely turns over and conveniently located to shopping & entertainment. Updated kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances and quartz countertops & New kitchen faucet. New front door, hurricane shutters, recently replaced hot water heater

For open house information, contact Jamie L. Martin, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Key Largo at 305-451-4422