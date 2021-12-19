Take a look at these homes on the market in Coarsegold

(Coarsegold, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Coarsegold will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

31877 Road 400, Coarsegold, 93614 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,449,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,638 Square Feet | Built in 1991

No detail has been over looked when stepping into this amazing custom home. 4638 sq ft of luxury with an endless list of features and amenities that will impress your most distinguished client. Some features include 4 bedrooms with in suite baths and walk in closets. Extra wide hallways. The gourmet kitchen is any chefs dream with double ovens, 2 dishwashers, and a warming drawer, large walk in pantry, and bar seating just perfect for entertaining. For the wine connoisseur there is a 100 bottle refrigerated wine room. The master bedroom with large pane windows offer beautiful views of the sierras while walking into the master bathroom offers the ambiance of a spa like setting with the extra large walk in shower and jetted spa tub both offering view of the sierra as well. Let's not forget the large walk in closet as well. Upstairs is an entertainers dream game room with pool table, bar, large screen tv, dart board, etc. Just think of the fun your family will have in this room. Multiple patios offer extensive outdoor entertaining with surround sound throughout the property.as well. Owned solar system on both the house, and guest house with current $1400 credit. Back up generator on its own propane tank complete the amazing main house. For the car enthusiast there is a 3000 sq ft shop with a bathroom and 9000 lb two post car lift. For the extended family there is a 1600 sq ft guest house that has never been utilized. To complete this amazing property there is a fenced in horse

30591 Longview Lane E, Coarsegold, 93614 3 Beds 3 Baths | $729,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Custom 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home that is turn-key ready for you to make it your own! Front landscaping leads you to a pleasant front porch with rock pillars. Wonderful large floor plan with a living room, family room and a game room! Great kitchen ready for your family chef or baker with dishwasher and a microwave and breakfast bar! Nice sized bedrooms with a lovely master bedroom and huge master bath with dual sink, vanity area, separate soaking tub and shower. This is a 3 level beauty and even has a walk out basement. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from the deck and the patio and relax with the sounds from the rock water fountain! There's attached 3 car garage and additional parking space on the concrete driveway. There is a large 30x40 ft. insulated shop with room for any project and the car lift is included. Custom automatic gate with concrete driveway on a lovely 5.26+/- acres with large trees. It's a great property if you have horses. Located in Quartz Mountain, you have easy access to Highway 41 for commuting.

20106 Siena Drive, Friant, 93626 3 Beds 2 Baths | $435,350 | Single Family Residence | 2,029 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Lennar Sundance is waiting for you at Bella Vista in Friant!!! This new single-story home features an open layout among the kitchen and living room, with a dining room partially secluded to offer a private area for formal gatherings. Through sliding glass doors is a covered patio for outdoor activities. On the other side of the home is the owner's suite and two comfortable bedrooms.Prices and features may vary and are subject to change. Bella Vista is a community of new single-family homes for sale in the quiet city of Friant, CA that offers scenic views and plenty to do nearby. The community is situated right beside Millerton Lake, providing gorgeous views, rolling hills and plenty of hiking and biking trails. Plus, students in the neighborhood will attend schools in the award-winning Clovis Unified School district.Photos are for illustrative purposes only. Price does not include the refridgerator.

30793 N Dome Drive, Coarsegold, 93614 3 Beds 2 Baths | $386,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,274 Square Feet | Built in 2006

What a dream home!! This 2200+ sfqt., 2-story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with optional 4th bedroom or den downstairs is waiting for you to call home. One of the bedrooms upstairs has a den/playroom area attached. Located in Yosemite Lakes Park the home has a view looking out to the east. All interior doors are beautifully arched that added to the character of the home. The open and modern kitchen is simple and clean ready for your personal touch. The living room is pre-wired for surround sound. There is possible room for RV parking and/or a turn about near the driveway. Call your Realtor® today to set up an appointment.

