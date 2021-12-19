Take a look at these homes on the market in Barnwell

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Barnwell, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Barnwell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

18995 Main Street, Olar, 29843

4 Beds 3 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Come take a look at this country setting on Hwy 301 . This is a four bedroom house with three bathrooms. The property has 2 acres and a pond . Inside has a fire place and hardwood floors and oak cabinets . The pond has an Artesian well you will never pay for water to the pond. In case of a power outage there is a generac emergency back up system . Don't miss out on this property !

60 3 Pines Road, Barnwell, 29812

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This 3 BR 2 BA modular home features kitchen with bay window; dining area; family room with double doors leading to a large deck; laundry room with door leading to the deck; spacious owner's suite features BA with garden tub, step-in shower and walk-in closet; new laminate flooring throughout, and freshly painted interior. Home sits on approximately 2 acres with well and septic.

761 Jordan Road, Barnwell, 29812

6 Beds 3 Baths | $328,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,378 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Come home to quiet country living just a few minutes from downtown Barnwell. This beautiful home with rocking chair front porch is ready for its new owners!!! Sitting on two acres, this 6 bedroom, 3 bath home is searching for a new owner. Large eat-in kitchen with den, formal dining room, living room and oversized laundry room welcomes you. Roof (2020), well and water heater replaced in 2021. This home has been completely renovated with no detail overlooked. All inspections have been completed and ready to be called home. If square footage is important, please measure. Request all showings through Navica and lockbox code will be provided.

670 Fairway Lane, Barnwell, 29812

4 Beds 5 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,533 Square Feet | Built in 1998

House is located on a large corner lot. House has large master bedroom down stairs with large bathroom and large walk in closet. House has carport for golf cart. Located short distance from Sweetwater Country Club golf course and club house. Club has a nice 18 hole golf course, tennis courts, and swimming pool.

