Check out these homes on the Jeanerette market now

(Jeanerette, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jeanerette will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

210 Nancy Street, New Iberia, 70563 3 Beds 2 Baths | $168,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,881 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful home in a great neighborhood! Add on includes a bonus room, and plenty of storage! Great yard, with a huge shed, that backs up to open fields! Quiet neighborhood, with a country feel. Schedule your showing today!

2114 Chitimacha Trail, Baldwin, 70514 3 Beds 3 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,767 Square Feet | Built in 2004

If you are looking for acreage on the Bayou Teche. The front yard has beautiful tree's that makes this property feel like a southerners dream. Walk into the entry way that is open to the living area. Attached bar offers lots of seating for those that like to entertain. Kitchen is large with lots of cabinetry and counter space featuring granite counter tops. Imagine drinking your coffee in the sun room that over looks the pool and shop. This is some of the many amenities this home has to offer. This home also has working shutters, water softener and solar panels that are owned. Roof was replace in 2020 as well as the HVAC system and the hot water tanks were replaced this year.

211 Edgewater Drive, New Iberia, 70563 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,186 Square Feet | Built in None

Precious home on a tree shaded wide lot, near the center of town. There is a covered patio right off the family room, perfect for entertaining. Home has an additional nice size room that could be used as another bedroom or office space. Additionally, there is a garage and a shop off the carport

3313 Northside Road, New Iberia, 70563 5 Beds 3 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,268 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a huge house on acreage?? This is it! This 5 bedroom 3 bath house is perfect for a big family! There is 2 bedrooms & an office downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. As you walk in from the front door the staircase greets you..on the left side there is a bedroom but right now it is used as an office. On the other side there is a formal dining room that opens to the kitchen. The kitchen has tons of cabinets and plenty of space. It also boasts a breakfast nook and an island that has bar stools that face the kitchen. There is also a huge butlers pantry off of the kitchen. The master is downstairs and is very spacious. There is french doors that lead to the back patio and also french doors that lead to the master bath! Upstairs there is 3 more bedrooms and another bathroom. This house

