Ashland, WI

Top homes for sale in Ashland

Ashland Daily
Ashland Daily
 2 days ago

(Ashland, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ashland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfXWx_0dR5xDPj00

613 14Th Ave E, Ashland, 54806

4 Beds 1 Bath | $68,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1902

Spacious home with a private maintained backyard with mature towering pines, four plum, and one apple trees in Ashland. Walking distance to grocery stores, schools, bike & walking trails on the Tri-Corridor outside your door. Large living room/Dining room with bump out windows and gas fireplace. Updated Kitchen with two large sinks, oak kitchen cabinets, and patio doors leading to a 9X20 cement patio. Two main floor bedrooms, one with walk-in closets, a laundry room, a large living room with a gas fireplace, and a fully updated bathroom. Energy-efficient furnace, water heater, and 200 amp service. Most recent updates 8/2020, include venting for water heater, installed new subfloor, flooring, and a new sink in the bathroom. Removed the bowed panel in the bedroom, then textured & painted walls: installed new smoke and CO2 detectors. Electrical work - covered exposed wires in the living room and upstairs and going down to the basement & removed old wiring. They installed more 4 X 4 posts under the deck to give more support. Past updates - 200 amp service, newer York furnace, water heater, roof, vinyl siding, upper windows & patio door. The Tri-Corridor is a 68-mile trail that goes through three counties Ashland, Bayfield, and Douglas county. Also, Hodgkin baseball park next door and a dog park only a few blocks down the road. The average budget gas and electric bill are approximate $150, and water & sewer $50.

For open house information, contact Sherri Dehahn, North Star, REALTORS at 715-372-5900

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6091771)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fW49G_0dR5xDPj00

916 Chapple Ave, Ashland, 54806

4 Beds 2 Baths | $72,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,684 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Large city home located just blocks away from the lake! Home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. There is a full basement with laundry. Side deck over looking the backyard and enclosed front porch. Outside you will find a blacktop driveway leading to the 2 car det garage and an additional 1 car detached garage. This is a Fannie Mae HomePath property.

For open house information, contact JENNIFER VOZKA, RE/MAX INVEST, LLC at 715-369-7990

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-192675)

Ashland, WI
