Check out these Rensselaer homes on the market

(Rensselaer, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Rensselaer. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

10333 O'Reilly Lane, Rensselaer, 47978 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Come home to this well-maintained, move-in ready ranch home, in a quiet rural subdivision. Great location – close to I-65. Oversized 2 car garage. Neutral carpets, hardwood floors, walk in closets, ceiling fans, and appliances. Breakfast bar, spacious kitchen with plenty of countertop space and cabinets. Owner's suite has a large bath and walk in closet. Relax on the covered front porch or in the garden tub. Landscaped 1/2 acre lot.

3862 N 300 East Road, Rensselaer, 47978 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This two bedroom, two bath has large family room with gas log fireplace, spacious kitchen with plenty of custom cabinets plus a laundry room. There is a one car garage that is heated, patio and a 8x12 yard building. Must see this well manicured lawn with mature trees, all on 5 acres, 8 miles SE of Wheatfield.

