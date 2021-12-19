Check out these homes on the Gonzales market now

(Gonzales, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gonzales will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

320 Tanglewood Trail, Gonzales, 78629 3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,749 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Expansive traditional, ranch style, stone home with modern updated interior & exterior Sherwin Williams paint. Mature live oaks & shaded backyard with plenty of privacy. Low maintenance, turn key home. 3 HVAC units were installed 7/2021 & convey with warranty. Wood burning stone fireplace, real hardwood floors, & exposed wood beams in the living room w high ceilings . Large formal dining room & dry bar great for entertaining. Split bedrooms with spacious master suite, walk in his & hers closets, private master bathroom & large office with closet or 4th bedroom with 1/2 bath in east wing. Separate bedrooms 2 & 3 with full bath on other end of the home with newly installed carpet & light fixtures. Plenty of storage in the custom wood cabinets in the kitchen & breakfast room. Pantry & Laundry room conveniently nestled near the attached oversized 2 car garage and kitchen. Composition shingle roof installed 3 years ago. Quiet neighborhood with easy access to local amenities. ADA compliant.

219 Thornton Street, Gonzales, 78629 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Spacious two story home in Gonzales suitable for a family or as investment property. Electrical and plumbing recently updated. A new roof was put on in 2019. The home is vacant. Large shaded lot. This property is being sold AS IS.

1513 Saint Michael Street, Gonzales, 78629 4 Beds 3 Baths | $497,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,602 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Absolute gem nestled on a private .5+ Acre lot w majestic oaks & immeasurable charm! Dreamy is the best word to describe this property. Plenty of space for entertaining guests, hosting dinner or pool parties. Spacious formal living & dining room near the foyer entrance. Master suite equipped w electric fireplace, modern upgraded bathroom, double vanity, walk in shower & large walk in closet. Additional guest room w bath down. Friend side entry off of attached carport leads to the country kitchen, breakfast area & large laundry room/ butlers pantry. Coffee nook & butcher block countertop island w stainless steel appliances. Game room leads to expansive patio w in ground pool, outdoor dining area & cabana. Two bedrooms & one full bathroom upstairs. Recently installed HVAC, furnace & roof. Secluded backyard & excellent location. Easy access to Austin, Houston, San Antonio & plenty of local small town amenities at your fingertips. Income producing potential, & turn key ready!

605 Wells Street, Gonzales, 78629 3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Handy Man Special. The property will require remodeling but is a great investment. Previously used as a rental, the home is currently vacant. There are 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and 1 bathroom that needs finishing. The property is being sold AS IS.

