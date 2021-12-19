Top homes for sale in Madras

(Madras, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Madras. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1103 Ne Richard Lane, Madras, 97741 6 Beds 4 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,994 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Step back in time - This colonial style home was thoughtfully designed and built in 1967 and was a well cared for and much loved one owner treasure. Although largely in its original decor, it boasts many unique and fanciful surprises! Don't miss the hidden staircase in kitchen leading to full living quarters downstairs. The home sits on .42 acres and is surrounded by farmland. Cascade Mountain and Valley views from nearly every window in the West Side of the home. With 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, spacious living areas and potential for 2nd residence on lower level this home has room for many possibilities. Only awaits upgrades to your personal taste.

For open house information, contact William David Hall, Keller Williams Realty C.O. at 541-585-3760

409 Ne Shady Lane, Madras, 97741 3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,294 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Large Beautiful 3 bedroom home with Daylight Basement situated on large corner lot. Recently remodeled kitchen opens to Living Room with fireplace. Cabinets are quiet close with roll out shelving. New carpet on the main level Recreation room and a gathering space with gas hookup downstairs. Tons of storage in the house and also in the garage. Room for RV Parking. Easy to see, call today!

For open house information, contact Vic E Delamarter, Midland Realty at 541-475-6161

359 Sw Madison Street, Madras, 97741 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,988 | Single Family Residence | 1,869 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Large 3 bedroom 2 bath with Den or Office. Easy access to down town Madras and Huge Lot. 24 hr. notice required to see this home.

For open house information, contact Edwin Lamar Yoder, Dick Dodson Realty at 541-475-6137

833 Sw Sunnyside Drive, Madras, 97741 3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,453 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Don't miss this charming new construction home with a view! This open concept floor plan features raised ceilings, large windows, laminate & carpet flooring, and quartz solid surface countertops throughout. The kitchen boasts an island with a breakfast bar, dark maple cabinets, stainless appliances including a gas range. Enjoy the front and rear decking for indoor/outdoor living with an ample landscaped front yard. The extended double car garage has 10 foot ceilings to meet your parking and storage needs. Lower utility costs with natural gas forced air heating & water heater and high rated insulation throughout the home.

For open house information, contact Heidi G Spiker, Stellar Realty Northwest at 541-508-3148