On the hunt for a home in Salyersville? These houses are on the market

(Salyersville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salyersville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

530 Middle Fork, Hager Hill, 41222 5 Beds 5 Baths | $979,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,880 Square Feet | Built in 2010

What a magnificent find in the beautiful hills of eastern Kentucky! With 111 acres, own your own hollow within 1/2 mile of U.S. 23. The property has a beautiful, comfortable home consisting of three levels. The basement is completely finished with 2 bedrooms, kitchen, bath, and family room (fireplace). The basement has it's own entrance (ideal for an extra family member). The main level has the main kitchen with master suite another bedroom, and 2.5 baths total. The upper level consists of a sitting area, bedroom and bath. An elevator can assist you from one level to the next. Commercial opportunity as well. An added bonus is FREE gas.

151 East Dorton Blvd., Staffordsville, 41256 4 Beds 4 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,478 Square Feet | Built in 1985

WELCOME HOME! To this unique home offering 2478 sq. ft. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, great room with vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace - finished basement with bedroom, bath and sitting room -and situated on a large lot overlooking Paint Creek and out of flood plain - Call for a viewing you won't be disappointed -

2080 Us Hwy 460, Staffordsville, 41256 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 2012

THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS! The one owner built 2012 features the luxury of privacy, yet close proximity to everything! 3BRS, 2 BA - 1624 sq. ft approximately - 2 car garage - outbuildings - covered front and rear porch and side deck - Call Today for your private viewing !

4903 Ky Route 302, Van Lear, 41465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1997

1 YEAR HOME WARRANTY COMPLETELY REMODELED NEW FLOOR COVERINGS, NEW KITCHEN (CABINETS AND COUNTER TOPS) OPEN, LIVING AREA. 3 BR, TWO BATHS, AND UTILITY ROOM WITH COUNTER SPACE. ALL NEW BATH ROOMS AND ENTRY WAYS. FULL FINISHED BELOW GRADE SPACE (COMPLETELY LIVABLE AND FUNCTIONAL) WITH WALK OUT DOORS AND SEALED CONCRETE FLOORING. COMMERCIAL SIZE 1800 SQ. FT. BUILDING WITH WIDE OPEN SPACE INSIDE (PERFECT FOR A TRUCKER'S USE. ALL LEVEL 2 ACRES +/- WITH A GARDEN SPACE OR JUST LOTS OF ROOM TO STRETCH OUT. PROPERTY IS LESS THAN 2 MILES FROM JENNY WILEY LAKE 10 MINUTES FROM ARH HOSPITAL. SELLER WILL PAY UP TO $5,000 CLOSING COSTS

