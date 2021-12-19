Take a look at these homes for sale in Colville

(Colville, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Colville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

175 Silke Rd, Colville, 99114 4 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Location, Location...Spacious home with acreage on the edge of Colville. Living room has vaulted ceilings, large brick fireplace and plenty of windows overlooking town, the valley and mountains. This home offers abundant storage with lots of built-ins. Daylight basement opens to the back yard. Multiple decks to take in the view. Landscaped yard includes detached garage on over 3 acres. Vintage details throughout give this home character.

412 Graham, Colville, 99114 3 Beds 2 Baths | $690,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,800 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful home on almost 7.5 acres on the out skirts of Colville, WA. This stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home offers you the privacy you have been looking for and is still only 5 minutes from town. Over 2000 square feet of main floor living and over 1000 square feet of unfished basement. The basement already has an egress window, plumbing and is ready for you to add an in-law suite and additional family room. Outside is a shed that can be used for additional storage or make into your own she-shed. You will also find a 34X36 foot shop that was built in 2019 to house all your toys and tools. House is wired for generator as well. Come see the beautiful views and privacy this home has to offer.

1607 Ivy Ave, Colville, 99114 4 Beds 2 Baths | $374,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Location, amenities and appeal are all great words to describe this beautiful home in Colville's Dominion Heights neighborhood. This beautiful home has been completely updated inside, including a gourmet kitchen with solid surface quartz countertops and stainless steel appliance package. New low maintenance flooring throughout the high traffic areas that are ready for whatever life throws at it and new carpet for comfort under feet in the primary bedroom. The 4-car garage can handle anything you decide to do for the gear head or the crafter and has lots of storage. The back yard is your private oasis to relax with an amazing pergola that offers shade with your own grapes and established high producing fruit trees and garden area. Close to area stores and walking trails.

657 Williams Lake Rd, Colville, 99114 5 Beds 4 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,386 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Overlooking the gorgeous Echo Valley & surrounding mountains, this beautiful 5BR/4BA 4386 sq. ft home on 22-acres impresses immediately on entry when you experience the tall ceilings, abundance of windows, well-appointed kitchen w/eating space & eating bar for gatherings, the wood burning fireplace in the living room & from there, access to the large wrap around deck. The spacious Master on the main w/its 5-piece Bathroom also has access to the deck & the Hot Tub. Two more Bedrooms are on the main w/a Full Bath. Downstairs opens to a massive rec room along w/2 bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms. From the fenced backyard, visit the lower meadow by the year-round creek or explore the upper acreage. You can store your toys in the 30 X 60 five bay implement shed. Private but close to town. Come see!

