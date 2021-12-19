On the hunt for a home in Elizabeth? These houses are on the market

(Elizabeth, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Elizabeth will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

11003 Shining Star Circle, Parker, 80134 3 Beds 3 Baths | $628,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,411 Square Feet | Built in None

3-Story Urban-style Design Owner's Entry with Optional Bench Optional Covered Side Deck Main Floor Office with Powder Bath , Kitchen with Island and Pantry Second Floor Laundry Room Optional Fireplace at Living Room Powder Bath on Second Floor , Large Walk-in Closet at Primary Bedroom Primary Bath with Large Shower + Linen Closet Floor plan is subject to change without notice

13973 Scarlet Sage Lane, Parker, 80134 4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 2,418 Square Feet | Built in None

Now Selling! Trails at Crowfoot by D.R. Horton is a vibrant new home community conveniently located in Parker, CO. Discover our distinctive open floorplans, beautifully arranged kitchens, spacious main bedroom suites and the uncompromising quality that has distinguished D.R. Horton homes for over 40 years.Residents can enjoy the excellent location of this growing community, which offers commuter access to I-25, E-470, Inverness. Seeking a nearby adventure? The Rueter-Hess Incline provides a new challenge for visitors and is the first addition to phase one of the Recreational Master Plan at the Rueter-Hess Reservoir. Additionally, its simple to soak up the natural surroundings of the community with built-in walking and biking trails.Trails at Crowfoot is located in the Douglas County School District and feeds to Mountain View and Northeast Elementary Schools, Sagewood Middle School and Ponderosa High School. Schedule your visit with our New Home Specialists at Trails at Crowfoot today!Home Is ConnectedAll D.R. Horton homes come with an industry-leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Find out more about Home Is Connected by clicking here.Colorado ComfortAdditionally, D.R Horton Colorado includes a tankless water heater for each home in our new communities. Ask one of our sales agents about all of the great included features in your new D.R. Horton home!

1113 E Witherspoon Drive, Elizabeth, 80107 3 Beds 2 Baths | $562,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,216 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Dream Finders Homes newest energy efficient community, Independence.. Part of the master planned community Independence is a conservation community with the idea that we should be better stewards of where we call home. The land Independence is built on was once a family ranch and homestead, this community now wants to welcome you home! With plenty of open space for the kids to grow and miles of walking trails and biking paths for the active family, this is where you belong. Independence features beautiful home sites that include incredible design features, the breathtaking architecture elements are inspired by the original families home . With five brand new floor plans to choose from, home buyers have plenty of options when designing their new home. Plus, each floor plan boasts three distinct and classic architectural styles buyers can enjoy. Contact Dream Finders Homes today to find out more about building your dream home in this amazing community and learn more about the Dream Finders Homes difference!

6474 Trapper Court, Parker, 80134 4 Beds 3 Baths | $540,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautiful two story home in Parker's Pinery SW! Nestled into a quiet cul-de-sac with a covered front porch. Step into this cozy home with Brazilian Cherry wood floors, gas fireplace, both formal dining and eat in kitchen. Kitchen has newer Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters and an island. Head outside to the spacious backyard with patio. All four bedrooms upstairs with a huge master bedroom, 5- piece bath and walk in closet. Crown molding adds that extra touch. Unfinished basement for you to make your own. Newer windows through out. Community pool, park, playground and trails. Quick close and possession. Don’t miss this one!

