Check out these Waimea homes on the market

Waimea, HI

Waimea Journal
 2 days ago

(Waimea, HI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Waimea. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTkf0_0dR5x6Jt00

6823-K Kuamoo Rd, Kapaa, 96746

3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,855 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Welcome to one of the most stunning and dramatic locations on Kauai’s east side. If secure privacy and unparalleled 360-degree unobstructed mountain and ocean views are a high priority, this home clearly will have no equal.

The 3-bedroom 3-bathroom hilltop home (TMK 4-4-2-19-16-1) is offered together with an adjacent 2.46 acre hillside RIM lot (TMK 4-4-2-19-16-2) with house plans for a permitted three level 3-bed, 2.5-bath home as a permitted additional dwelling unit (ADU). A separate septic system has already been installed.

Just twelve minutes down the hill and you are at the beach and on your way in to town. Click the 3D Tour at https://vrtours.360vrhawaii.com/6823-kuamoo-road/u/ and you will see only “hints” of what is actually offered here.

Because neither words nor pictures can convey an accurate description of this incredible home, you must actually come and see it to really experience the breathtaking majesty of this property and the incredible surroundings.

For open house information, contact Yelena Okhman, RE/MAX Kauai - Kapaa Office at 808-822-3777

Copyright © 2021 Hawaii Information Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HISHI-653742)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36z9tn_0dR5x6Jt00

1121 Moanakai Rd, Kapaa, 96746

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,795,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,974 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Imagine your perfect Hawaii Beach House! The possibilities and ocean views are endless!

Rare two-story beach house on an oversized lot with ADU certificate directly across the famous Baby Beach in the vibrant town of Kapaa! Just outside your front gate is the sandy beach and the Kauai Coastal Path with miles of ocean front paved pedestrian and bike paths leading to many beaches and stunning ocean overlooks. Swim, snorkel, fish, bike, kayak, kite-surf. Live on the beach yet be only minutes away from restaurants, bars, shops, art fairs, pool and more.

This elegant, newly renovated home offers fabulous ocean and mountain views. Enjoy magical ocean sunrises and moonrises over the Pacific and views of Sleeping Giant. Upstairs are two bedrooms, two full baths with a large open concept living space and gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances. Connected by an interior staircase but featuring its own separate entrance, the lower level consists of one bedroom, one full bath and its own ocean-view large open concept living area and kitchenette. Each level enjoys large covered lanais perfect for indoor/outdoor ocean view living and dining. Use the entire home or take advantage of dual income potential with the separate floors.

This gated, spacious property is surrounded by a private custom irreplaceable lava rock wall crafted by expert Polynesian craftsmen (these large lava rocks are no longer available). The attached oversized 2-car garage has additional storage closets and a loft. Lots of room for all your toys: boats, kayaks, paddle boards, surf boards and bikes! Each floor has a private entry and access to the laundry and garage.

Recent improvements include new A/C system, entry gate, paint, custom lighting, landscaping, and more. Perfect space to entertain, garden and enjoy your own piece of Kauai paradise!

For open house information, contact Danette Andrews, Oceanfront Sotheby's International Realty at 808-826-7211

Copyright © 2021 Hawaii Information Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HISHI-651930)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5SpZ_0dR5x6Jt00

6208-G Olohena Rd, Kapaa, 96746

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,790,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,570 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Spoil yourself with this gorgeous home in a Private Country setting on over 3 acres in Wailua Homesteads. Tons of fruit trees and a beautiful tropical landscaping.
UPGRADES and FEATURES:
* 3Bedroom Home PLUS ADDITIONAL Bonus Sitting Room with Double Doors and Large Bonus Room that can be used as an Office or as a Mother in Law Suite
with Separate entrance. Also, separate Bonus Pool house currently used as a Studio
*1/2 wrap around Lanai
*Recently painted inside and outside
*Luxury Vinyl Flooring
*High Ceilings
*Split AC System in all bedrooms and living room
*Lots of windows to let the light in
*Gorgeous Open Kitchen with Skylight
*Beautiful Waterfall Island with Quartz Countertop in the kitchen with deep sink
*Energy efficient with Propane Stove, Solar Water heating and a 5 KW PV System (owned) with Tesla Battery
*Stainless Steel appliances and DeWils cabinets, New Refrigerator
*Tranquil Waterfall Feature outside dining / kitchen area
*Bonus sitting room upstairs, great for office or guest room
*Gorgeous Sleeping Giant Views from the Master Bedroom
*Master Bathroom with large walk in closet and Laundry chute
*480 sf Office space or Guest Room with Separate entrance above Garage with window AC and Full bathroom (office space plumbed for sink or wet bar)
*Additional Pool House used as a Studio. has separate solar for hot water
*Gorgeous private setting with tons of fruit trees including but not limited to Coconut, grapefruit, Avocado, mountain apple, Weleweka plant, Citrus, Puakenikeni,
Night Blooming Jasmine and Gardenia
*Guest House Rights per CPR documents, if permitted by the applicable building codes and zoning ordinances. Buyer to do due diligence regarding guest house right possibility
*Stream at the bottom of property line

Please do not go down long driveway without an appt.

For open house information, contact Karen Agudong, eXp Realty at 866-549-8527

Copyright © 2021 Hawaii Information Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HISHI-656436)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASdIe_0dR5x6Jt00

5370 Kaehulua Rd, Kapaa, 96746

4 Beds 5 Baths | $3,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,178 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Kauai up-country pastoral living at its best. The setting is amazing. Huge home reflects "luna" workmanship of an earlier era. New paint inside & out, new flooring in some areas. Land qualifies for additional 4 home sites and one guest house (with a kitchen). Here is an extraordinary CPR land division opportunity. Quiet county setting with mountain and ocean vistas panoramas seen through every window. Ag dedicated. Portion of land is currently leased (revokable).

For open house information, contact James Pycha, RE/MAX Kauai - Princeville Office at 808-826-9675

Copyright © 2021 Hawaii Information Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HISHI-634146)

See more property details

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waimea Journal

Waimea Journal

Waimea, HI
With Waimea Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

