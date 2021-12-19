Check out these homes on the Jamestown market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Jamestown, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jamestown. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dvnP_0dR5x5RA00

2020 Meadowview Drive, Jamestown, 38556

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 2022

A new construction that is 1340 S.F. a 3 bedroom 2 full bath sitting in a good neighborhood.Come look while the home is just under construction you have a chance to customize to your needs.Home projected to be completed in February 2022

For open house information, contact Bart Neely, Bestway Realty at 931-752-7253

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1174262)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EnhHw_0dR5x5RA00

2525 Riverton Rd, Jamestown, 38556

2 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Close to the lake!!!This cute 2/1 on a corner lot with almost 4 acres is ready for you. With new A/C and roof within the last 2 years. This is minutes from a boat ramp to Dale Hollow Lake. If your looking for country living and piece and quite this is for you. would make a great VRBO or a summer home.

For open house information, contact Chris Dalton, Mitchell Real Estate & Auction at 931-397-6460

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1158249)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOkay_0dR5x5RA00

1205 Model Farm Rd, Jamestown, 38556

3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,406 Square Feet | Built in 1982

EXCEPTIONAL CLASSY BRICK HOME WITH 8.73 ACRES!!! This Home has it ALL situated in a secluded peaceful setting! Pasture area for your horses, workshop/garage, Private paved driveway, mature orchard, and a beautifully landscaped yard. Updated light fixtures & counter tops. A Huge sunroom, Great Room with brick fireplace, Cathedral Ceilings, Formal Living Room, large Master Bedroom. 2 Car attached garage, and 1 car attached garage in basement. Close proximity to Jamestown. Amazing Opportunity for a growing family with room for pets or Horse Lovers ! Come see for yourself ! Please provide 24 hour notice for scheduling showings. Buyer to verify all information to make informed offer.

For open house information, contact Beth Rains, Riders Realty at 931-879-7911

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1171582)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBsic_0dR5x5RA00

4282 Standing Rock Road Rd, Jamestown, 38556

3 Beds 3 Baths | $419,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,062 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Winding driveway to insure privacy, 5+- acres of beautifully balanced w/large open front yard, lots of woodland...charming rural residential community...this is the American Dream!!Home reflects quality and deliberation in style and construction...Western lodge style covered front porch reflects exposed timber framing & underlay, beautiful glass inlay entry door w/side lights, oversize garage easily accommodates vehicles. Interior w/ vaulted ceilings , dbl hung windows swing in for easy cleaning, covered back deck overlooking wooded acreage, kitchen w/ built in appliances, 12' breakfast bar, granite counters & custom cabinets, storage pantry w/built in rotating shelvingNeed more storage? barn? workshop? a 16x48 perimeter foundation on site 24 x 32 garage w/2 10' insulated doors kitchen/dining/great room combined, 12' breakfast bar to accommodate large family gatherings...lots of windows overlooking wooded acreage in back of house. Master w/walk in tiled shower

For open house information, contact Janice Hamby, Third Tennessee Realty and Associates LLC at 931-484-4173

Copyright © 2021 Knoxville Area Association of Realtors &#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KAARMLSTN-1172287)

