Check out these Baker City homes on the market

(Baker City, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Baker City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

24672 Keating Grange Ln., Baker City, 97814 2 Beds 0 Bath | $2,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Northeast Oregon is an area well known for its productive farms and ranches. The Keating Valley Ranch is one of those highly productive ranches and you now have the opportunity to purchase this beautiful ranch. Located in the heart of the Keating Valley, just east of Baker City, the Keating Valley Ranch straddles the Powder River and works its way into the foothills of the Eagle Cap Mountains.The ranch encompasses over 1,300 deeded acres comprised of approximately 309 irrigated acres with the balance of the ranch range land pastures used for summer grazing. An ‘out the gate’ BLM permit for 490 A-U-M’s (outlined in yellow on map) allows for cattle to be turned out while the meadows produce grass for winter feed.Irrigation water is provided via the Erwin & Perkins Ditches, fed from the Powder River. Water is applied using flood irrigation and three wheel lines. Thief Valley Reservoir allows the irrigation district to store water for summer irrigation, which typically lasts until the end of August or early September, according to the owners.Improvements on the ranch are first class and well maintained. The home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a commanding view of the Elkhorn Mountains to the west. The hay shed is a 60’ x 100’, the calving shed is a 45’ x 75’ clear span, insulated steel building with roll up doors at each end, and features an office and unfinished bunk room. The working corrals are efficient and practical, featuring a covered alley way, hydraulic chute, and small chute office.The ranch is located approximately 18 miles east of historic Baker City, known for its strong agricultural community and warm small-town culture. The vibrant downtown has retained the architectural features from the city’s historic past and features numerous dining options, an excellent variety of local shops, multiple museums, and other cultural attractions.Ranches like the Keating Valley Ranch only come on the market so often, don’t miss your opportunity to buy this productive cattle ranch!BLM Permit Info:Permit | Time Period | AUM's | Livestock (Cattle)McCann Spring East | 4/18 through 4/22 | 22 AUM's | 133McCann Spring South | 4/23 through 5/23 | 136 AUM's | 133McCann Spring Middle | 5/24 through 6/4 | 52 AUM's | 133McCann Spring West | 6/5 through 6/27 | 101 AUM's | 133McCann Spring South | 11/1 through 11/30 | 148 AUM's | 150Christy Springs | 4/16 through 7/2 | 31 AUM's | 12Grand Total | 490 AUM's | Cost $916.30

For open house information, contact Evan Kaseberg, Land and Wildlife ~ AK, ID, OR, WA at 866-559-3478

1519 3Rd St, Baker City, 97814 5 Beds 4 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,082 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Complete restoration of this 1890's gingerbread home and NEW guest living quarters. Home restoration includes new roof, electrical, plumbing, wood stove, restored hardwood floors, kitchen with large butler pantry, coffee counter, counters, cabinetry and appliances. Upstairs has two new bedrooms and a new full bathroom. A newly designed separate guest living quarters with 550 sq ft m/l layout, including wood stove, full bath, kitchen and large bedroom.

For open house information, contact Karla Smith, The Grove Team, Ltd. at 541-523-6485

2140 Failing Ave, Baker City, 97814 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Looking for a completely remodeled home with modern floor plan? Look no further than this 3 bed/2 bath home with everything updated. Updates include floors, paint, windows, appliances, countertops & vanities, bathtubs, and remodeled bedrooms/closet space. Home features butcherblock counters on eat up bar, open concept living with high ceilings, fully fenced back yard, and off street parking. Schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Mitchell Grove, The Grove Team, Ltd. at 541-523-6485

2415 Court Ave, Baker City, 97814 4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,804 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Large Craftsman home, featuring window seating, built-ins, refinished hardwood maple flooring, sunny sunroom. 4 bedrooms, master bedroom on the main floor, 2 full baths; one upstairs, one down. Remodeled kitchen with Kemper self-closing drawers and cupboard doors, new solid maple countertops and flooring, and new stainless sink. Gas fireplace. China cabinet in the dining room. Walk-in closets. Detached garage has new electrical wiring, entry door, and is fully insulated with south facing slider.

For open house information, contact Karla Smith, The Grove Team, Ltd. at 541-523-6485