House hunt Crossett: See what’s on the market now

Crossett Times
 2 days ago

(Crossett, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crossett will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlAgA_0dR5x3fi00

1513 Elm St, Crossett, 71635

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,691 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Home located in beautiful well established neighborhood. Three bedroom and 2 bath. Great pantry in kitchen. Freshly painted with all new flooring throughout the house. Fenced in back yard. Storage under carport and storage building out back.
Just needs a new family to make lots of memories in. If interested please contact Kathy Murphy,870-364-5166,office, or 870-500-1214, cell. kathyamurphy321@gmail.com

Listed 11/24/21
Owner:Chuck Davis and Christa Ricks

For open house information, contact Katherine Murphy, Rawls-Campbell Agency, Inc. at 870-364-3141

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R91717)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yw4pR_0dR5x3fi00

1403 Chestnut Drive, Crossett, 71635

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Parcel: #706-01555-000 This beautiful home is located close to schools, Hospital, shopping, Churches and is just waiting for you and your family. Home features two living areas, a Formal Living Room open to the Formal Dining Room,
and a large den open to breakfast area. The den has French Doors leading to the concrete patio and beautiful windows with view to the fenced backyard, a cathedral ceiling with beams, gas log heater with built-ins on each side, tile floors and a pass through window from the kitchen to Den for entertaining. The kitchen features a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, tile counter tops and backsplash, tile floor, lots of cabinets, and pantry. The laundry is located just off the kitchen with storage cabinets. Home features three bedrooms. Two bedrooms feature large closets, ceiling fans, carpet and blinds. The master suite has carpet, ceiling fan, blinds and two closets, one the size of an extra room, 10' X 10'. The master bath has a tile walk-in shower, vanity and a door exiting to the backyard. For more information on this lovely home, please call or text Ginger Pittman at 870-304-6879, or email gingerpittman@gmail.com.

For open house information, contact Ginger Pittman, Rawls-Campbell Agency, Inc. at 870-364-3141

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R91641)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1olPUB_0dR5x3fi00

1006 Cedar Street, Crossett, 71635

4 Beds 3 Baths | $118,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,430 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Older home that with a little TLC could be a fabulous property. Very large den with a fireplace, formal living room and dining room. Original hardwood floors in some of the rooms. Laundry room is spacious with a half bath. An addition was added that could be a 5th bedroom or a perfect playroom. The Property needs some repairs. It would not qualify for a VA, Rural, or FHA loan. Property is being sold "As Is".

Call or text Dianna Martinie @ 870-500-5944 for more information.

For open house information, contact Dianna Martinie, Premier Realty Group at 870-364-1732

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R90776)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPxUm_0dR5x3fi00

104 Ray Lochala Rd, Crossett, 71635

3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Location! Location! Location! If the saying is true, you can't get much better than this. Great potential for commercial use.
Property needs some TLC. Mobile home will be removed.

For open house information, contact Mandy Rawls, GRI, Rawls-Campbell Agency, Inc. at 870-364-3141

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R91808)

See more property details

