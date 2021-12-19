ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these homes on the market in Fairmont

(Fairmont, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairmont than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1Xm6_0dR5x2mz00

1007 E 5Th Street, Blue Earth, 56013

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,984 Square Feet | Built in None

This 3 bedroom, one and 3/4 story home has been meticulously cared for. The main level features a spacious living room with recessed lighting and a beautiful bay window with Hunter Douglas blinds and built in stereo speakers. There is an abundance of cabinets in the eat-in kitchen, also with built in speakers, large main level bath as well as a welcoming foyer with lots of storage. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms ,that have been completely remodeled with all of the closets having Freedom Rail closet inserts. The basement has been recently redone and the family room has been sheet rocked and painted. New 3/4 bath in the basement, laundry room and lots of storage. Central air and furnace were installed in 2017. The 24x30 garage is heated and insulated. Don't wait, call for your appointment today!

For open house information, contact LAURIE OELKE, OLSON NELSON REALTY at 507-526-7304

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASMMN-7028081)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbPpt_0dR5x2mz00

1524 N North Avenue, Fairmont, 56031

3 Beds 3 Baths | $147,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in None

Move-in Ready 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with triple garage space on a corner lot with RV parking. A large 16x12 deck greets you as you enter into an updated kitchen and dining area with new windows, backsplash, paint and modern flooring. The large living room has abundant natural light and a main floor bedroom with hardwood floors and updated 3/4 bath complete the main floor. Upstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms and a full bathroom. The family room in the basement has been reconfigured to better use the space and has new carpeting and fresh paint. Lower level also has a bathroom, utility room and fall-out shelter. Built in storage throughout. Seller is licensed Real Estate salesperson.

For open house information, contact Robbie Krengel, ACTION REALTY OF MANKATO at 507-625-9375

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASMMN-7028590)

