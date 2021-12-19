Top homes for sale in Trinidad

(Trinidad, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Trinidad. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

33422 Fishers Peak Parkway, Trinidad, 81082 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,338 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Come Check out this BEAUTIFUL Southern Colorado Mountain View home on 39+ acres in Santa Fe Trail Ranch, just minutes from Trinidad. Four bedrooms, three and a half baths with a absolutely amazing walk around deck to enjoy the Spectacular views of Fisher's Peak and Raton Mesa. Walk out basement with 10 ft ceilings, family room, and 2nd master suite that walks out to a fully fenced yard and covered patio great for entertaining or watching the local wildlife. Comes complete with a backup propane Generac generator system, security system. Well maintained roads near I-25 With valid offer owner will split cost of water tap and connection to community water service

405 Oak St, Trinidad, 81082 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,318 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Adorable 1904 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1318 SQFT Home, 3 Car Detached Garage with a ROOFTOP Patio! You will not forget this great home, only seconds from Main Street in Downtown Trinidad! All of the amazing charm of being a 1904 home with a fresh coat of paint on the interior, a nicely maintained front yard, open living and dining rooms with tons of natural light, updated kitchen with Gas Range and Concrete Countertops, 2 Bathrooms, Basement room for extra storage, and so much more! Your heart will sing when you walk out the backdoor and see the huge Rooftop Patio with VIEWS, VIEWS, & MORE VIEWS! Make the most of living in Gorgeous Southern Colorado for just you to enjoy or have all of your friends over! Did I mention that it was on top of your 3 car garage? Call today to set up a showing

1501 Arizona Ave, Trinidad, 81082 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,773 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Quintessential and classic red brick home complete with a ravishing jeweled lawn to complete this picturesque corner lot property! This beautiful home is so much more than just a home as it sits on a sprawling 4 city lots offering expansive space for your outdoor living, complete with an outdoor barbecue area, well established apple tree, rose bushes and yes, a sprinkler system to care for it all. Well cared for and maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath that can easily become a 4 bedroom with the addition of a door. BONUS apartment area with an exposed brick bar area perfect for entertaining! Newer roof and furnace, complete with a basement for additional storage. Located only minutes away from the growing and up and coming downtown district of Trinidad!

18205 Whispering Pine Trail, Bon Carbo, 81082 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,620 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Immaculate property with endless updates. Tucked away in Whispering Pines. This home is a must-see strategically nestled in the pines atop a rock formation. Delightful open floor plan. Custom hickory cabinets in kitchen and MB. 18KW Whole House Generator. All new appliances. Ceiling Pine Beams. Lopi woodstove. Whole house wood laminate flooring. Wildlife is abundant in the area and State Wildlife Area is nearby. Call to see this one today!

