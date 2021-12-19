ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monett, MO

House hunt Monett: See what's on the market now

 2 days ago

(Monett, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Monett than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38C4wQ_0dR5x01X00

906 12Th St Street, Monett, 65708

3 Beds 1 Bath | $118,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,132 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Really cute 3 bedroom 1 bath property completely remodeled in 2019. Great open floor plan along with roomy closets makes this one a gem. Lot's of trees providing great shade for outdoor activities. Perfect starter home or for those looking to downsize with worry free maintenance exterior. Come take a look before it's gone.

For open house information, contact Randall Johnson, REMAX Properties at 417-235-2200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zP5M3_0dR5x01X00

501 N Walnut Street, Pierce City, 65723

3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,032 Square Feet | Built in 1884

You could write a song about this property. Beautiful setting on 4 lots gives plenty of elbow room to enjoy, Serene setting with circle drive from carriage days, right up to the door, has you feeling the majesty of Victorian living in this beautiful home. Once you walk inside you are transported back to yesteryear and all the beauty of living in a quality built property and you just feel the love and comfort from inside. Built in 1884 well maintained and updated, you will find 3 bedrooms, a fourth can easily be added either in the unfinished attic, with walkup stairs access or by converting the upstairs office, 2 full baths, with wonderful living room, formal dining room and a great front room. Solid wood pocket doors. Princess Victorian Tin Ceiling tiles, ornate wood carvings in stairs

For open house information, contact Randall Johnson, REMAX Properties at 417-235-2200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47P0if_0dR5x01X00

341 South 3Rd Street, Verona, 65769

5 Beds 3 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,777 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Fixer uppers don't miss this house!! This old 1900s house is a beauty. Sits on 5 acres in the heart of Verona. It's got everything, lots of potential, 5 acres across from the park that meets the river. Newer hvac, large shop, multiple sheds, house has the old thick trim, old hardwoods upstairs and possibly under the carpet and lots of space!!! Potential to be a sharp, large modernized farmhouse on the river.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Painter, Murney Associates - Primrose at 417-823-2300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZC94_0dR5x01X00

328 West Hazel, Monett, 65708

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,718 Square Feet | Built in 1981

this brick home features 3BD 2 BA with fireplace on beautiful lot with mature trees

For open house information, contact Joyce Holt, Cappy Harris REALTORS at 417-846-1144

