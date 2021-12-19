Storm Lake-curious? These homes are on the market

(Storm Lake, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Storm Lake will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1854 250Th Street, Early, 50535 2 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,348 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This is a charming 2 bedroom home that sits in the country. This home does not sit far from the town of Early and not far off of Hwy 20. This is a ranch style home with a two car attached garage, has two bedrooms, kitchen with all appliances to stay, living room, full unfinished basement. The power has been buried to the property. This home has many outbuildings that sit on the property. This property is 5 acres M/L

1206 Howard Road, Storm Lake, 50588 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction!!! Grab your fishing poles, lets go fishing!! This spacious 1,575 sq ft new town home has lake access and is very efficient. Inside you will find 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen will have all the amenities for any chef including attractive black stainless steel appliances, a large island for meal prepping, solid surface counter tops and a large pantry. The master bedroom is dreamy to say the least with a big walk-in closet, dual vanities and a walk in shower. The living room has plenty of space to entertain and will have an electric fireplace tucked in the corner. Other nice features include 9ft ceilings throughout, in-floor heating (including the garage!!) and a large stamped concrete patio. The exterior will be finished with hardboard siding that will be accented with stone. Anticipated completion date is Jan. 2022. This one won't last long!!!!

1036 470Th Street, Rembrandt, 50576 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in 1920

1.5 Story Home Sitting on Approximately 2.5 Acres. 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. Being Sold AS-IS, WHERE IS. Subject to Third Party Approval.

