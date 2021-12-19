Havre-curious? These homes are on the market

(Havre, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Havre. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1435 4Th St, Havre, 59501 1 Bed 1 Bath | $72,900 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1910

1 bedroom, 1 bath home with some updating.Fenced yard w/dog run. Includes a small shed.

1235 8 Ave, Havre, 59501 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,253 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Clean Home off street parking fenced yard 50 year life warranty on roof. main floor laundry finished basement. close to schools and college and medicle

1645 Northern Heights Drive Dr, Havre, 59501 3 Beds 4 Baths | $398,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,424 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Spacious 3 plus bedroom home in a great south end location. Spend quite mornings watching the sun come up from the covered Balcony. The home has been professionally upgraded , including fresh paint on main level and basement bedrooms, new designer flooring on the main level. New deck railing. The grand fireplace adds warmth to the great room and adjacent living areas. Expansive view from the large windows in the great room.

1165 16Th Ave, Havre, 59501 5 Beds 5 Baths | $560,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,408 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Looking for a panoramic view and all the amenities of a new home, this is your home. In 2016, new roof and siding, with new triple pane windows. The home has heated floors through out, with main level laundry. Outdoor living with a covered patio, trek decking. 5 bedrooms with 3.5 baths. Plus you have 1.91 acres to give you the privacy you want.

