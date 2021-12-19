On the hunt for a home in Spencer? These houses are on the market

(Spencer, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Spencer. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

404 4Th Street Se, Spencer, 51301 4 Beds 2 Baths | $216,900 | 2,498 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Looking for a GREAT home in Spencer, IA? This impressive home on a large corner lot ranks high on the convenience scale! Walk to the park, walk to the pool, or jump on the bike trail and zoom even further, but afterwards, come home to 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, full basement and walk up attic for even more living space, granite kitchen countertops, hardwood floors and more. This home has big ticket items already done for you; NEW roof, NEW vinyl siding, and many NEW windows! Schedule your private viewing today!

For open house information, contact Erica Schultes, EXIT Realty Midwest at 712-336-3405

1416 2Nd Avenue E, Spencer, 51301 3 Beds 1 Bath | $145,900 | 1,595 Square Feet | Built in 1940

That "Just Right" place is calling you to come HOME. This 3 bedroom Bungalow comes completely updated and ready to move in. Situated on a deep lot in a great neighborhood close to the hospital and Fairview school, you will find nearly everything new or updated from the kitchen to the bedrooms and everything in between. Beyond the eye catching paint, fixtures, flooring and a kitchen so new the appliances haven't been delivered yet, you can relax knowing this home has new windows, a newer roof and furnace as well, so on those cold winter days you will stay warm thinking about how much you will enjoy your deck this summer overlooking the large backyard. The possibilities are endless. Make the move to see this one today!

For open house information, contact Bryan Sebastian, Northwest Iowa Realty at 712-580-4692

1212 14Th Avenue W, Spencer, 51301 4 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | 1,738 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Split level home located in the heart of Spencer. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open concept family room with large walk out deck located off of kitchen and dining room. Freshly painted interior and newly remodeled bathrooms.

For open house information, contact Nick Steffes, Integrity Real Estate- Arnolds Park at 712-337-6500

306 W 5Th Streets, Spencer, 51301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | 1,346 Square Feet | Built in 1895

ONE AND 1/2 STORY HOME with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Fenced in yard with a 16 x 20 garage. It also has a patio and an enclosed porch and vinyl siding on the house. It also has central air and a breaker box. Seller is offering $2500.00 for any repairs that need to be done.

For open house information, contact Norma Haack, Hometown Realty at 712-262-5222