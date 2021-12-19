Take a look at these homes for sale in Thief River Falls

(Thief River Falls, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Thief River Falls. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1341 Pennington Avenue, Thief River Falls, 56701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,076 Square Feet | Built in 1966

NICE 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME NEAR CHALLENGER WITH HUGE LOT. CHECKOUIT THESE HARDWOOD FLOORS!!! AND THE HICKORY CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS . THE LIVING ROOM HAS A COZY GAS FIREPLACE AND THERE IS A LARGE MAIN FLOOR FAMILY ROOM AND OFFICE. NEWER FURNACE AND WATER HEATER. MOSTLY REMODELED IN 2017. THERE IS A CHAINLINK FENCED KENNEL WITH A HEATED DOG HOUSE WHICH COULD BE CONVERTED TO AT HOME OFFICE?AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN THE KITCHEN! CALL FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY! PEOPLE HAVE ASKED ME ABOUT HOW MUCH MORE GARAGE COULD BE BUILT HERE. THIS IS WHAT GREG FROM THE CITY TOLD ME. BECAUSE OF THE LOT SIZE YOU COULD HAVE 2000 SQ FT OF AUXILARY BUILDING. THE POLE SHED IS 420 SQ FT AND THE DOG KENNEL IS 96 SQ FT. LEAVING 1484 SQ FT. FOR ANOTHER GARAGE. THATS ALOT! BUT MUST STILL MEET OTHER SETBACK REQUIREMENTS.

405 Riverside Avenue S, Thief River Falls, 56701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,816 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Original home was built in 1930 with an addition in 1979. Interior has just been updated with new flooring in most areas. Spacious open living area / kitchen which boasts beautiful cherry cabinets and loads of counter space. New refrigerator. Additional living area. Main floor laundry plus a convenient ironing board built in and concealed by a cabinet door. Main floor bedroom with walk in closet and access to 3/4 bath. 4 skylights and 2 sun tunnels flood the interior with natural light. Upstairs gives a view of the open living area below, 2 bedrooms (1 is extra large), a den or 4th sleeping area and a nice bathroom with double sink vanity. Detached garage built in 1992 affords extra space for a work area or storage plus pull down access to storage above. Siding needs some TLC. Shingles on the house were replaced in 2017.

