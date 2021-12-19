Take a look at these homes on the market in Gulf Shores

(Gulf Shores, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Gulf Shores than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

28442 & 28470 Burkart Drive, Orange Beach, 36561 4 Beds 2 Baths | $3,949,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,022 Square Feet | Built in None

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY to own TWO WATERFRONT LOTS on Bayou St. John. View The Pass and Gulf from your pier. Imagine your own family compound on these beautiful Bayou front lots with your own private marina and minutes to the Gulf and great fishing. These parcels are being sold together with more than 155 feet on the best waterfront in Orange Beach. Both lots have older homes on them and are sold "as-is". 28442 Burkart has 2 bedrooms and one bath upstairs and a laundry/bath downstairs. 28470 is usually vacant and features 2 bedrooms and one bath. The lots have 200 feet on the road and are approximately 285 feet deep. Owners have a deeded interest in the boat ramp at the end of Burkart Lane.

7496 Brompton Drive, Foley, 36535 4 Beds 2 Baths | $286,525 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in None

The Knox plan | 1,980 sq.ft., 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car The Knox home features a spacious and open floor plan. The private owners suite features a large walk in closet, dual vanity, garden tub, and a separate 5 ft. shower with his and her walk-in closets. The fabulous open kitchen featuring a walk-in pantry and large island that overlooks the dining room and the oversized living room and leads outside to a covered porch for an extended living and entertaining space. Nestled in the front of the house are the 3 bedrooms with large closets, laundry room and 2nd bathroom. The home has luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. This home is a ''Smart Home'', a standard package that includes: Kwikset lock, Sky Bell and digital thermostat, all of which are integrated with the Qolsys IQ touch panel and an Echo Dot device. This home is being built to Gold FORTIFIED HomeTM certification (See Sales Representative for details.)

26825 Martinique Dr, Orange Beach, 36561 3 Beds 2 Baths | $690,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,491 Square Feet | Built in None

This charming Cottage is conveniently located in the heart of Orange Beach. The sweeping views of the canal from the Great Room are breathtaking. The Great Room has a view of the water from all angles and features a fireplace for those cool evenings. There is also a bonus room off the kitchen that has a wood burning fireplace and an exit to the large sundeck. From the cozy covered patio overlooking the water to the large 12'X34' sundeck overlooking the water you have more than adequate space for your entire family and guest to enjoy the views. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a secured house safe. This house features two covered boat lifts with quick access to the Gulf just a few minutes away. Back yard has a sandy beach area while side yards have numerous fruit trees and front yard has multiple parking spots. Front parking also has hookups already in place for an RV. This home is ready for your personal finishing touches to make it into the perfect primary or secondary home. Don't wait, call to see this home today

6194 State Highway 59, Gulf Shores, 36542 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,900 | 1,258 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Welcome HOME! This great CORNER unit at Colony Club is a great size boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 FULL baths. Let's start with location...you're in close proximity to EVERYTHING: restaurants, shopping and a SHORT drive to the white sand beaches! If you love to relax by sitting outside and taking in the beautiful views, you'll LOVE the SPACIOUS wrap around porch. Enjoy the upgraded MARBLE countertops, NEW cabinets, NEW vinyl plank floors, NEW water heater, NEW lighting, and plenty of storage in this FULLY FURNISHED unit! Windows, siding and roof ALL replaced in 2021! This community is loaded with amenities such as a BBQ area, Club House, Fitness Center, Hot Tub, Pool and Tennis Courts. The complex offers PLENTY of parking. If you're looking for an ideal property for a second home, rental investment or primary residence, this could be the PERFECT one for you! Schedule your showing today!

