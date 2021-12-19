On the hunt for a home in Pecos? These houses are on the market

(Pecos, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pecos will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

611 S Hickory St., Pecos, 79772 2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Great Investment Property Opportunity! A duplex with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath in each. Both units have been remodeled in the inside. These won't last long! Schedule your appointment to view!

For open house information, contact Bianca Barron, Heritage Real Estate Group at 432-701-0550

1415 W 7Th St, Pecos, 79772 3 Beds 2 Baths | $177,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Looking for square footage in a home? This home is 1825 SF. This cute home sits on a big corner lot close to the high school. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Schedule your appointment to view this Property.

For open house information, contact Bianca Barron, Heritage Real Estate Group at 432-701-0550

1 Briarwood Ave, Pecos, 79772 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,050 Square Feet | Built in 1979

4-4-2 CAR CARPORT. FABULOUS HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC BEAUTIFUL,COMFORTABLE OUTDOOR PATIO. REMODELED THROUGHOUT.. KITCHEN HAS SAN ISLAND, SILESTONE COUNTER TOPS, BREAKFAST AREA IN THE KITCHEN IS COZY, DOWNSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM ALSO HAS A COMPLETE BATHROOM....EXCELLENT MUDROOM! TWO HUGE BEDROOMS DOWNSTAINS EACH WITH A BATHROOM, 2 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH A JACK AND JILL BATHROOM.. BONUS ROOM CAN BE AN OFFICE, SUN ROOM, PLAY ROOM, HOME SCHOOL ROOM, YOU NAME IT!. CALL FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING.

For open house information, contact Angela Miles, G-5 Realty at 325-895-0746

1800 W Jefferson St, Pecos, 79772 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This Two-Story impeccable gem is waiting for you. With two living areas equipped with fireplaces in each one, this cozy estate has plenty of room (over 3300 Sq.Ft.) for family and entertaining guests. Sprinkler system, RO System, Security systemALL systems GO on this sprawling 3 Bed/2 bath beauty located on a corner lot. Call your Agent to schedule an appointment to see it for yourself...TODAY!

For open house information, contact Greg Anderson, Greg Anderson Real Estate at 432-698-3848