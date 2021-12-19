ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos, TX

On the hunt for a home in Pecos? These houses are on the market

Pecos News Alert
Pecos News Alert
 2 days ago

(Pecos, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pecos will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DhAQp_0dR5wubj00

611 S Hickory St., Pecos, 79772

2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Great Investment Property Opportunity! A duplex with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath in each. Both units have been remodeled in the inside. These won't last long! Schedule your appointment to view!

For open house information, contact Bianca Barron, Heritage Real Estate Group at 432-701-0550

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-128016)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lReVj_0dR5wubj00

1415 W 7Th St, Pecos, 79772

3 Beds 2 Baths | $177,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Looking for square footage in a home? This home is 1825 SF. This cute home sits on a big corner lot close to the high school. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Schedule your appointment to view this Property.

For open house information, contact Bianca Barron, Heritage Real Estate Group at 432-701-0550

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-123793)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUHi7_0dR5wubj00

1 Briarwood Ave, Pecos, 79772

4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,050 Square Feet | Built in 1979

4-4-2 CAR CARPORT. FABULOUS HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC BEAUTIFUL,COMFORTABLE OUTDOOR PATIO. REMODELED THROUGHOUT.. KITCHEN HAS SAN ISLAND, SILESTONE COUNTER TOPS, BREAKFAST AREA IN THE KITCHEN IS COZY, DOWNSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM ALSO HAS A COMPLETE BATHROOM....EXCELLENT MUDROOM! TWO HUGE BEDROOMS DOWNSTAINS EACH WITH A BATHROOM, 2 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH A JACK AND JILL BATHROOM.. BONUS ROOM CAN BE AN OFFICE, SUN ROOM, PLAY ROOM, HOME SCHOOL ROOM, YOU NAME IT!. CALL FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING.

For open house information, contact Angela Miles, G-5 Realty at 325-895-0746

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50041841)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bBAqs_0dR5wubj00

1800 W Jefferson St, Pecos, 79772

3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This Two-Story impeccable gem is waiting for you. With two living areas equipped with fireplaces in each one, this cozy estate has plenty of room (over 3300 Sq.Ft.) for family and entertaining guests. Sprinkler system, RO System, Security systemALL systems GO on this sprawling 3 Bed/2 bath beauty located on a corner lot. Call your Agent to schedule an appointment to see it for yourself...TODAY!

For open house information, contact Greg Anderson, Greg Anderson Real Estate at 432-698-3848

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50042291)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Pecos, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Sprinkler#Laundry Room#Kitchen#Mudroom#Ro System
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Pecos News Alert

Pecos News Alert

Pecos, TX
54
Followers
237
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pecos News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy