Sealy, TX

On the hunt for a home in Sealy? These houses are on the market

Sealy News Beat
Sealy News Beat
 2 days ago

(Sealy, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sealy. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1353 Kathy Avenue, Sealy, 77474

5 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,813 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Massive 3,813 SF home available for sale in the KRAMPITZ DON Ell subdivision, located directly off of Hwy 90 and the 350 Loop with easy access to SEALY Schools, Parks and business services. This beautiful 5 bedroom home, with 2 full and 2 1/2 half baths, sits on a huge corner lot and is ready for move in. Featuring a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a large family room with wood fireplace and new carpet in the 5 +bedrooms.

For open house information, contact Deeanna Brabham, TEXAS LAND GROUP at 979-732-5263

Copyright © 2021 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-133757)

2300 Ward Bend Rd, Sealy, 77474

3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,710 | Mobile Home | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 2015

**Christmas Special** $85,710.00 --$2500.00 Off Listed Price. If bought before Christmas-- Look at this Beautiful Used Home!!! -Move in Ready -Kitchen Island -Dining Area -Split Bedrooms -Fireplace -Utility Room -Double Sinks in Bath -Open floor plan -Built in work/school station ** Financing Available** Come out today! RBI 36862

For open house information, contact Karen Ocanas, B E Priority Homes LLC at 979-885-1888

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11042007)

1317 Columbus Road, Sealy, 77474

2 Beds 1 Bath | $174,500 | Single Family Residence | 968 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Cute, 1930's home, available for sale, located across Columbus Rd from the Sealy Liedertafel and BPW Park. Accented with hardy siding, an aluminum roof and new windows, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is ready for move-in. Home not only has good bones , but it is well maintained, with beautiful hard wood floors, window treatments and well laid out kitchen cabinets and pantry.

For open house information, contact Deeanna Brabham, TEXAS LAND GROUP at 979-732-5263

Copyright © 2021 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-133804)

411 Hardeman, Sealy, 77474

3 Beds 1 Bath | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Historical Charmer in the middle of Sealy in walking distance to the Lions Park. This 3/1 with original hardwood flooring has been well maintained. Latest updates include new windows on the north side, a/c 3 years old, roof 5 years old, blown in insulation under the the home, kitchen counter tops and backsplash. There is a deck in the backyard for entertaining and a fire pit. Lots of large pecan trees as well. There is a workshop at the back of the carport which serves as the utility room.

For open house information, contact Shawna Sullivan, Elite Texas Properties at 281-960-5606

Copyright © 2021 South Central Texas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBORTX-133062)

