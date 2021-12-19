ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingstree, SC

Check out these homes on the Kingstree market now

Kingstree News Beat
Kingstree News Beat
 2 days ago

(Kingstree, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kingstree. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WN1G4_0dR5wsqH00

1157 Twin Lakes Rd, Cades, 29518

5 Beds 2 Baths | $114,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,142 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This Single-family home sits on 0.80 acres of land with a storage shed in the back of the home. This home features 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Nice size living room connected to the dining area. Nice size kitchen and family room with a fireplace. The back of the home features a storage shed. This home was built before 1978 therefore LBP form is needed with all offers. This home is being sold as-is where-is. The seller will not make any repairs. Some repairs are needed.

For open house information, contact Shaniqua Temoney, Personal Touch Realty, LLC at 803-774-3000

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-149716)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDel8_0dR5wsqH00

1429 Fulton Avenue, Kingstree, 29556

5 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,980 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Call (843) 999-0655 to schedule a private showing. If you buy this home, Dave Friedman will sell yours for free! Dave Friedman is the listing agent and Keller Williams is the brokerage. Available immediately - Contact us for a Video Walk Thru of this property - (843)999-0655! This brick house is a beauty, with a ranch style design that seems right at home on the sprawling lot it sits on. Large windows bring the outdoors in, providing abundant natural light that accentuates the gorgeous wood floors throughout the living room and formal dining room. The den is sure to become your family's favorite gathering place, with exposed beams and a fireplace encased in brick creating an irresistibly cozy vibe. The kitchen is another must-see, featuring granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and rustic stone backsplash. There's even a large island ideal for preparing meals or pulling up a bar stool! Be sure to check out the bedrooms, each unique and move in ready! On your way to the backyard, you'll pass through a covered sunroom - a...

For open house information, contact Dave Friedman, Keller Williams Realty Charleston at 843-416-2000

Copyright © 2021 Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTARSC-21025534)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bwfjE_0dR5wsqH00

306 Clearview St., Kingstree, 29556

2 Beds 1 Bath | $162,000 | Single Family Residence | 894 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This is the perfect starter home or downsize in one of Kingstree’s best neighborhoods. 306 Clearview Street is move-in ready and has updates throughout, including fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, and an updated bathroom. The house has an attached carport and the backyard is completed fenced. There is a 24x34 shed that is heated and cooled, and has a great front porch. There is also a metal carport in the backyard that is approximately 24x30.

For open house information, contact Robert McCants, Tidewater Properties at 843-527-9900

Copyright © 2021 Coastal Carolina Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARSC-2122005)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nA8K_0dR5wsqH00

4668 Nesmith Rd., Nesmith, 29580

3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1997

3 bedroom 2 full bath double wide mobile home on approximately 8.4 acres of land in Nesmith rural area of Williamsburg County. Well and septic. 2 car carport and porch off the end of the home. New carpet, linoleum, freshly painted. New brick foundation and steps. Come and see what this home and land has to offer.

For open house information, contact Doug Joy, RE/MAX Coast & Country at 843-616-1300

Copyright © 2021 Coastal Carolina Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARSC-2117874)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nesmith, SC
City
Kingstree, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Kingstree News Beat

Kingstree News Beat

Kingstree, SC
82
Followers
232
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingstree News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy