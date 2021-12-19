Check out these homes on the Kingstree market now

(Kingstree, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kingstree. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1157 Twin Lakes Rd, Cades, 29518 5 Beds 2 Baths | $114,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,142 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This Single-family home sits on 0.80 acres of land with a storage shed in the back of the home. This home features 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Nice size living room connected to the dining area. Nice size kitchen and family room with a fireplace. The back of the home features a storage shed. This home was built before 1978 therefore LBP form is needed with all offers. This home is being sold as-is where-is. The seller will not make any repairs. Some repairs are needed.

1429 Fulton Avenue, Kingstree, 29556 5 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,980 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Call (843) 999-0655 to schedule a private showing. If you buy this home, Dave Friedman will sell yours for free! Dave Friedman is the listing agent and Keller Williams is the brokerage. Available immediately - Contact us for a Video Walk Thru of this property - (843)999-0655! This brick house is a beauty, with a ranch style design that seems right at home on the sprawling lot it sits on. Large windows bring the outdoors in, providing abundant natural light that accentuates the gorgeous wood floors throughout the living room and formal dining room. The den is sure to become your family's favorite gathering place, with exposed beams and a fireplace encased in brick creating an irresistibly cozy vibe. The kitchen is another must-see, featuring granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and rustic stone backsplash. There's even a large island ideal for preparing meals or pulling up a bar stool! Be sure to check out the bedrooms, each unique and move in ready! On your way to the backyard, you'll pass through a covered sunroom - a...

306 Clearview St., Kingstree, 29556 2 Beds 1 Bath | $162,000 | Single Family Residence | 894 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This is the perfect starter home or downsize in one of Kingstree’s best neighborhoods. 306 Clearview Street is move-in ready and has updates throughout, including fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, and an updated bathroom. The house has an attached carport and the backyard is completed fenced. There is a 24x34 shed that is heated and cooled, and has a great front porch. There is also a metal carport in the backyard that is approximately 24x30.

4668 Nesmith Rd., Nesmith, 29580 3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1997

3 bedroom 2 full bath double wide mobile home on approximately 8.4 acres of land in Nesmith rural area of Williamsburg County. Well and septic. 2 car carport and porch off the end of the home. New carpet, linoleum, freshly painted. New brick foundation and steps. Come and see what this home and land has to offer.

