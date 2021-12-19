Check out these Craig homes on the market

(Craig, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Craig than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1148 Washington Street, Craig, 81625 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Take a look at this one! You do not want to miss the perfect opportunity of making it your own. This home gives you everything you need and more including 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath upstairs and a half bath downstairs with the option to make into a full bath. Plenty of space for living areas to accommodate any of your needs. Alley access with sprinkler system in front and back. Pride of ownership shows throughout this home inside and out.

2272 Jeffcoat Drive, Craig, 81625 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Affordable living? Yes, please! Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a nice remodel including LVP flooring and carpet. New exterior paint, newer roof and nice fenced yard. Plenty of parking for your vehicles and toys. Lots of trees in this neighborhood, close to the dog park and a quick hop to the highway headed East.

450 Rose Street, Craig, 81625 3 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1916

Nice one level cottage style with attached one car garage. Open floor plan, light and sunny! Large fenced backyard, extra parking in rear. This home will make a nice starter or a great investment.

968 Cottonwood Avenue, Craig, 81625 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Great value for the price! This one level home features a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closets in all the bedrooms and a walk-in pantry. The master bath has double sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. There is a rear deck, wood shed. and newer 6 foot wood fence. Plenty of parking and swamp cooler too!

