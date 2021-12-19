House hunt Vernon: See what’s on the market now

(Vernon, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Vernon. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2730 Antelope St, Vernon, 76384 3 Beds 1 Bath | $87,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,226 Square Feet | Built in 1928

NICE 3 BEDROOMS, 1.75 BATH HOME ON CORNER LOT!! Dining Room and Living Room with Wood Floors, Laminate Flooring in Kitchen & Baths, Carpet in Bedrooms, Cellar, Shop behind Carport, Fenced Backyard, Round About Driveway, Pool with Privacy Fence, Corner Lot

For open house information, contact Jimmy Ray Carr, DAVIS VERNON AGENCY, INC at 940-552-0500

3627 Pease St, Vernon, 76384 3 Beds 2 Baths | $77,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,982 Square Feet | Built in 1942

This home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath Dining Room Breakfast Bar in Kitchen Kitchen Stove and Refrigerator Large Den with Wood Burning Fireplace Central Heat and Air Fenced Yard, Storage Building Also has a In-ground Swimming Pool

For open house information, contact William Allen Anderson ANDERSON, WILLIAM ALLEN

8843 Hwy 70 S, Vernon, 76384 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,092 Square Feet | Built in 1948

BEAUTIFUL BRICK HOME ON 4 ACRES LOCATED JUST OUTSIDE VERNON CITY LIMITS! Large fenced backyard with nice cellar, Lots of Beautiful Shade Trees, Remodeled with Lots of Updates, Both Baths are Extra Large and Lots of Storage through out, 2 New Water Heaters, and Appliances in Kitchen, Utility and Laundry Room, Nice Concrete Floor Shop and Large Shed, Several other very Nice Storage Buildings and Sheds, Property is in Grass and Separated into several lots, Perfect for Livestock.

For open house information, contact Randall Mints, DAVIS VERNON AGENCY, INC at 940-552-0500

2518 Gordon St, Vernon, 76384 0 Bed 0 Bath | $62,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,432 Square Feet | Built in 1955

NICE QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD!! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home that would be an Awesome Starter Home, Huge Fenced Back Yard with Storage Buildings & Garden Area, Tons of Shade from Large Pecan Trees, Washer/Dryer and Appliances except Refrigerator stay with Property, CH/A was Refurbished in 2020.

For open house information, contact Randall Mints, DAVIS VERNON AGENCY, INC at 940-552-0500