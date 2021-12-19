Sweetwater-curious? These homes are on the market

(Sweetwater, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sweetwater will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1404 Sunnyvale, Sweetwater, 79556 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,274 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Wonderful house in a great neighborhood near the Country Club for sale. This three-bedroom, two- bathroom house would be great for a family. The kitchen, dining room and living room are all open and would be perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has new countertops nod a huge breakfast bar perfect for all meals. The living and room and dining room are very spacious and has new hardwood floors and carpet. There is bonus space off of the dining area that could be used as an office, craft space, work out area or gaming area for kids. The master suite is large and has a great master bathroom and walk-in closets. The spare bathroom has recently been remodeled and is gorgeous. The backyard has a covered patio and wired shop. This house has it all and won't last long! Call Jaime Ince today at 325-338-8820.

For open house information, contact Jaime Ince, Hunter Ranch and Realty at 325-235-1522

901 Oak St, Sweetwater, 79556 4 Beds 4 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,264 Square Feet | Built in 1906

This 3264 square foot (sq ft provided by CAD) home was originally a quad plex and could be again or could be a large single family home. This home is currently being used as a single family home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 half bath, the 2 kitchens from quad plex days upstairs are currently being used as storage/closets, there are 2 bonus rooms upstairs and one downstairs (being used as office), a utility room downstairs, basement, a detached single garage & carport, fenced backyard on corner lot. BEING SOLD AS IS. Call listing agent Michael Hammit to view this property. 325-235-1762

For open house information, contact Michael Hammit, Morgan Real Estate at 325-235-1762

1908 Country Club Dr, Sweetwater, 79556 4 Beds 4 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,929 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Amazing 5000 SqFt custom home near the golf course in Sweetwater! The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 very large living areas, large kitchen and dining and even a storm shelter! This one is truly a sight to behold!

For open house information, contact GREGORY GRAHAM, GREG GRAHAM, LLC at 469-916-0030

917 County Road 129, Trent, 79561 4 Beds 2 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,310 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Home on 119 acres with so much to offer. 2 large living areas both with rock fireplaces. Kitchen opens to one of the living area and views of the fenced pool area. About 109 acres fully fenced. Show arena. Large barn set up for show animals or horse barn with tack room, and wash racks. Large storage room. 3 stalls with exercise area. Shed with pipe crowding pens. Small store building. 2 water wells, 1 has storage tanks. To be sold AS IS with no repairs to be made.

For open house information, contact Robbie Johnson, Keller Williams Realty at 325-692-4488