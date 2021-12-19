Check out these homes for sale in Hawkinsville now

(Hawkinsville, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hawkinsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

111 Mccormick Avenue, Hawkinsville, 31036 4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Beautiful renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath split level home. Features Granite countertops, new kitchen cabinets, refinished hardwood floors, new paint, Large master bedroom downstairs, private backyard. This home is a must see.

47 North Street, Hawkinsville, 31036 3 Beds 1 Bath | $68,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,161 Square Feet | Built in 1978

3 bed 1 bath available now! Flooring throughout is sealed concrete, fresh paint in some areas and on 1/2 an acre. The fenced in backyard is perfect for pets!

69 Sandy Springs Circle, Hawkinsville, 31036 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,679 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Well maintained all brick home with metal roof. This 4 Bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to the schools, restaurants and shopping of Hawkinsville. Complete with a separate formal living room, large laundry room, this freshly painted home is move in ready. New appliances are included. Enjoy afternoons in the large screened in porch overlooking a private backyard with a pool. Don't wait too long as this home will be gone soon, call today-move tomorrow.

298 Columbus Highway, Hawkinsville, 31036 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Seize your sunrises and sunsets overlooking a spectacular view from the front porch of this corner lot property. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It has been recently renovated including new flooring, new countertops, new HVAC and paint throughout. It sits on .91 acres and includes an outbuilding in the far corner of the rear of the home. Make your appointment today!

