ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkinsville, GA

Check out these homes for sale in Hawkinsville now

Hawkinsville Times
Hawkinsville Times
 2 days ago

(Hawkinsville, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hawkinsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkQeI_0dR5woYb00

111 Mccormick Avenue, Hawkinsville, 31036

4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Beautiful renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath split level home. Features Granite countertops, new kitchen cabinets, refinished hardwood floors, new paint, Large master bedroom downstairs, private backyard. This home is a must see.

For open house information, contact Bonnie Ahrens, Fathom Realty GA, LLC at 877-661-1977

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9069007)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bV3L5_0dR5woYb00

47 North Street, Hawkinsville, 31036

3 Beds 1 Bath | $68,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,161 Square Feet | Built in 1978

3 bed 1 bath available now! Flooring throughout is sealed concrete, fresh paint in some areas and on 1/2 an acre. The fenced in backyard is perfect for pets!

For open house information, contact Rebecca Bunn, Coldwell Banker Access Realty at 478-953-8595

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-20007161)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUfwo_0dR5woYb00

69 Sandy Springs Circle, Hawkinsville, 31036

4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,679 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Well maintained all brick home with metal roof. This 4 Bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to the schools, restaurants and shopping of Hawkinsville. Complete with a separate formal living room, large laundry room, this freshly painted home is move in ready. New appliances are included. Enjoy afternoons in the large screened in porch overlooking a private backyard with a pool. Don't wait too long as this home will be gone soon, call today-move tomorrow.

For open house information, contact Terri Jackson, Century 21 Homes & Investments at 478-328-7721

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9069651)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muDi8_0dR5woYb00

298 Columbus Highway, Hawkinsville, 31036

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Seize your sunrises and sunsets overlooking a spectacular view from the front porch of this corner lot property. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It has been recently renovated including new flooring, new countertops, new HVAC and paint throughout. It sits on .91 acres and includes an outbuilding in the far corner of the rear of the home. Make your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Shareia Spivey, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY MIDDLE GEORGIA at 478-333-5050

Copyright © 2021 Central Georgia MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CGMLSGA-215198)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
State
Georgia State
City
Hawkinsville, GA
Local
Georgia Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Hawkinsville Times

Hawkinsville Times

Hawkinsville, GA
50
Followers
274
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hawkinsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy