Jerseyville, IL

Take a look at these homes on the Jerseyville market now

Jerseyville Voice
 2 days ago

(Jerseyville, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Jerseyville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCqzD_0dR5wnfs00

5310 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, 62035

2 Beds 1 Bath | $42,500 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Investment Property or Investment Opportunity - This 2 bedroom upper level unit has a long term tenant that hopes to stay. HOA covers Outside Maintenance, snow removal, trash and water. 1 designated parking space per unit. Over flow parking toward Godfrey Road. Seller has two units available: Unit 12, 16. Tenant Pays $600/month

For open house information, contact Elaine Rhodes, Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors at 639-422-2



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPKPT_0dR5wnfs00

708 Pardee Road, Godfrey, 62035

2 Beds 2 Baths | $156,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Solid full brick ranch in great Godfrey location of Belmont Village. Homes in this subdivision are rarely available. 100% Brick on nice corner lot. Real Hardwood floors. Full basement partially finished for extra storage or entertaining. Large attached 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Kevin Wrigley, Fusion Realty, LLC at 781-917-0



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVt4g_0dR5wnfs00

303 Mooring Place, Grafton, 62037

2 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,835 Square Feet | Built in 2017

1 of several new Condos "For Sale", ranging from $185K to $250K. Open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings. Easy living, maintenance free (no cutting grass, no snow shoveling). Quiet gated community. Out of flood plain. Easy river access. Great Room. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Master bedroom w/master bath & with walk-in closet. Pocket doors. Main Floor laundry. High quality kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Pantry. Ceiling fans. Deck. 2 car garage w/opener. 1 Year builders warranty. This unit is not yet complete. (It will need an additional +/- 60-90 Days to complete). Buyers to verify all MLS information including but not limited to square feet, measurements, lot size, features, exemptions/taxes,schools, etc. Be sure to tour the Display Model at 302 Captains Court to take a look at the quality of the finished product.

For open house information, contact Stan Gula, Dream Home Realty Centre, Wr at 497-466-3



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMBBM_0dR5wnfs00

200 North Liberty Street, Jerseyville, 62052

5 Beds 3 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,506 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Historic Victorian home with an incredible amount of original charm. Wrap around porch. This home features several fireplaces, pocket doors, light fixtures, built-ins, stained glass, trim work, and crown molding in beautiful condition. With a little TLC this home would shine! Roof has been replaced. Some of the plumbing has been replaced. Outbuildings are suitable for a workshop, storage, or other possibilities. The main room in the outbuilding is 21x27, the workshop/office is 15x16, and the garage is 46x41 and will hold 5-6 cars easily. Two large roll doors, with openers, and one small roll door. Storage loft. No water or electric turned on at the property. THIS IS AN ESTATE SALE AND HOME IS BEING SOLD "AS-IS".

For open house information, contact Ali Tarrant, Tarrant And Harman Real Estate at 433-943-6



