ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

Check out these Parsons homes on the market

Parsons Voice
Parsons Voice
 2 days ago

(Parsons, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Parsons. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFK78_0dR5wmn900

1509 Belmont Ave., Parsons, 67357

2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,223 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Cozy 2 BR 2-story with a open floor plan, and updates for comfortable living. Remodeled kitchen with new custom cabinets with granite countertops, and recent appliances. Baths have been updated, Central HVAC, and hardwood floors are refinished. Period lights and foyer sconces, arched doorways, and brass mail slot all add to the period charm. Spacious deck off the kitchen great for outdoor entertaining or lounging. Call now to see it in person!!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Tuggle, Keller Williams Realty Grand Lake at 918-787-7653

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Oklahoma Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOBOROK-21-2012)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HATYZ_0dR5wmn900

2615 Belmont Ave., Parsons, 67357

4 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1935

All newly remodeled home which features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, kitchen, utility room, and attached 1 car garage all on the main level. The spiral staircase leads up to a extra bonus room.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Tuggle, Keller Williams Realty Select at 918-766-0001

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Kansas Multiple Listing System. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEKMLS-43015)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DNOdp_0dR5wmn900

2819 Morgan Ave., Parsons, 67357

2 Beds 1 Bath | $52,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Comfortable spacious 2BR, 1BA Bungalow on a double lot gives you plenty of room for gardening, and outdoor activities. The home could be converted back to a 3 BR. The clean, and fresh interior, much of it newly painted, is ready for you to make it your own. Well maintained 52” above ground pool is included, as well as pen and housing for backyard chickens. Call now to see it!!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Tuggle, Keller Williams Realty Select at 918-766-0001

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Kansas Multiple Listing System. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEKMLS-42178)

See more property details

2819 Morgan St., Parsons, 67357

2 Beds 1 Bath | $52,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Comfortable spacious 2BR, 1BA Bungalow on a double lot gives you plenty of room for gardening, and outdoor activities. The home could be converted back to a 3 BR. The clean, and fresh interior, much of it newly painted, is ready for you to make it your own. Well maintained 52'' above ground pool is included, as well as pen and housing for backyard chickens. Call now to see it!!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Tuggle, Keller Williams Realty Grand Lake at 918-787-7653

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Oklahoma Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOBOROK-21-1123)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parsons, KS
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Parsons Voice

Parsons Voice

Parsons, KS
91
Followers
302
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Parsons Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy