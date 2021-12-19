Check out these Parsons homes on the market

(Parsons, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Parsons. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1509 Belmont Ave., Parsons, 67357 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,223 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Cozy 2 BR 2-story with a open floor plan, and updates for comfortable living. Remodeled kitchen with new custom cabinets with granite countertops, and recent appliances. Baths have been updated, Central HVAC, and hardwood floors are refinished. Period lights and foyer sconces, arched doorways, and brass mail slot all add to the period charm. Spacious deck off the kitchen great for outdoor entertaining or lounging. Call now to see it in person!!

2615 Belmont Ave., Parsons, 67357 4 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1935

All newly remodeled home which features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, kitchen, utility room, and attached 1 car garage all on the main level. The spiral staircase leads up to a extra bonus room.

2819 Morgan Ave., Parsons, 67357 2 Beds 1 Bath | $52,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Comfortable spacious 2BR, 1BA Bungalow on a double lot gives you plenty of room for gardening, and outdoor activities. The home could be converted back to a 3 BR. The clean, and fresh interior, much of it newly painted, is ready for you to make it your own. Well maintained 52” above ground pool is included, as well as pen and housing for backyard chickens. Call now to see it!!

