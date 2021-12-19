ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump tour has lukewarm turnout in Houston as Bill O’Reilly disputes reports of low attendance

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3I73_0dR5wluQ00

A traveling “History Tour” featuring former president Donald Trump and ex- Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly saw another lower-than-expected turnout on its Houston stop.

The Houston Chronicle reported that “top sections were blocked off” inside the Toyota Center in downtown Houston on 18 December, “and there were still plenty of seats available” well after the show was scheduled to begin.

Mr O’Reilly disputed reporting that showed empty seats as the event was underway. A statement after the event from the former president, shared by spokesperson Liz Harrington, included the same photo from Mr O’Reilly’s tweet.

Mr Trump arrived roughly two hours after the scheduled start time, the newspaper reported. Mr O’Reilly – who left Fox News in 2017 following settlements with women who accused him of misconduct – told the crowd that the former president was delayed because of bad weather.

“A great evening in Houston, Texas – thank you!” Mr Trump said in a statement after the event.

The Houston stop follows reports of underwhelming turnout in Florida, where Mr Trump, who repeatedly discussed crowd sizes and inflated numbers during campaign events, boasted about expecting “big crowds” for the tour.

Thousands of seats were unsold for the tour’s stop at the Amway Center in Orlando, according to data reviewed by The Orlando Sentinel .

Before the event, 5,406 of 8,700 available tickets were sold, and the stadium’s capacity did not include “vast swaths of the upper bowl covered with a tarp before the event started,” the newspaper reported.

The Amway Center’s listed capacity for the setup used for the “History Tour” is typically between 12,500 and 17,000, according to the newspaper.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that “many seats remained empty” at the “cavernous” FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, where "the top level was closed and ticket buyers were 'upgraded' to the lower bowl."

“First two Trump History shows went great,” Mr O’Reilly said following the Florida stops.

“Ticket sales for all 4 shows about 30,000 with Houston and Dallas next weekend still selling. Gross receipts for first show: two million dollars,” he said.

The former Fox star accused media reports of “outright lying about the tour,” though his attendance numbers track with reports showing thousands in attendance as well as thousands of empty seats.

The pair is scheduled to appear in Dallas on 19 December.

Tickets for the events range from $100 up to several thousand dollars for VIP packages.

In July, Mr O’Reilly predicted that the tour – billed as “a series of live conversations” to “discuss exactly how things were accomplished” in the Trump administration – would be “one of the most lucrative of all time.”

Following a report in Politico alleging that organisers struggled to sell tickets for the events, Mr O’Reilly threatened to sue the reporter who wrote the story.

The Independent has requested comment from a spokesperson for Mr Trump.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

What it takes for Donald Trump to get booed by his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to hearing plenty of booing at his public events, because the former president elicits the jeers by calling out political targets. The Republican condemns Democrats, journalists, and immigrants, among others, and his followers respond on cue. Trump is not, however, accustomed to hearing his supporters boo...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
International Business Times

Hilary Clinton 'Wants' To Run For President And Face Trump Again, O'Reilly Says

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee in the 2016 elections, could be planning to run again in 2024, a former Fox News host suggested. During a Tuesday interview on Dan Abram’s primetime show on News Nation, journalist Bill O’Reilly predicted that Clinton would make another bid for the presidency in 2024 and potentially go up against Donald Trump again should he also decide to run for the presidential seat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Houston#Fox News#The Houston Chronicle#The Toyota Center#Jeremyswallace#The Orlando Sentinel#The Amway Center
The Independent

What Donald Trump has said about running in 2024

None of the US’s recent one-term presidents have run for another term after being defeated. Gerald Ford considered a run against his vanquisher Jimmy Carter in 1980 but ultimately stayed away, and neither Mr Carter nor George HW Bush were ever expected to make a serious play for another term. Donald Trump, though, sees things differently.The Florida resident is clearly considering a run for president in 2024, and there have frequently been reports that an announcement may be imminent. These have so far come to nothing, but Mr Trump’s hold on the Republican Party means that until he decides...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Ted Cruz says he is leading effort to 'stop every dumb--- thing' Biden, Democrat leaders are doing

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders. Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: "There are really three things I'm focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb--- thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

390K+
Followers
147K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy