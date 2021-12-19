House hunt Weatherford: See what’s on the market now

(Weatherford, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Weatherford than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2205 Pinnacle Drive, Weatherford, 73096 4 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,555 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful home with lots to love! 4 bedrooms, and a basement give you plenty of space to add to the stunning details lovingly designed into the home. The oversized front door makes a grand entrance and that is only the beginning! The jetted corner tub, oversized walk-in shower and walk through master closet are some of my favorite features. The three car garage provides plenty of room for storage and you will love the built in hall tree. This layout truly is all about style and function! Subject to short-sale/bank approval.

For open house information, contact Katy Candy, Remax Gold Buckle Realty at 580-330-9090

10294 N 2422 Circle, Weatherford, 73096 4 Beds 2 Baths | $207,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,133 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Located in a secluded neighborhood on the East edge of town east of Wal Mart. Large rooms and plenty of space for entertaining. Large swimming pool and shop. HUD #421-530256 All HUD homes are sold AS-IS.

For open house information, contact Mike Stout, RE/MAX ALL AMERICAN REALTY at 580-225-1502

2100 Lynn Lane, Weatherford, 73096 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Don't miss this opportunity to buy a completely remodeled, move in ready, better than brand new home. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and the house is almost 1,800 sq ft. The list of new items is too extensive for this short space and the pictures are not enough. You'll have to come take a look. Rugged durable vinyl plank floors and soft neutral wall colors ready to hang your families pictures. New roof in July of this year. I-40, Walmart, Homeland and downtown access as well as a quiet peaceful neighborhood. Home is right down the road from the Hospital. Don't miss it, this house is immaculate. Go ahead and call and schedule your appointment.

For open house information, contact Jamie Daubenspeck, RE/MAX Energy Real Estate at 405-350-3031

10310 N 2370 Road, Weatherford, 73096 2 Beds 4 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Great opportunity to live close to your business! Amazing property sits on 2.98 aces with a home and 40x80 insulated and heated shop with I-40 Frontage. The shope has an office and bath and 4 separate rooms and large overhead doors. On the 2.98 acres there is a 2 bed / 2 bath 1996 Fleetwood 16X70 (1120 sq feet) Manufactured Home in excellent condition with 2 wood proches on the front and back. In addition, there is a 2nd mobile home or RV Hook-up that's vacant offering a GREAT rental income opportunity. Shop & Trailer have been rented for $3000 a month. There is a perimiter fence around the property that also separates the shop from the home. The insulated well house is home to a newer water well pump. The property offers 4 water hydrants for easy access to water. The proeprty is without city restrictions and was being set up for a cannabis grow facility.

For open house information, contact Tania Lavi, Solas Real Estate LLC at 405-255-1236