House hunt Globe: See what’s on the market now

(Globe, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Globe. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5860 S Wilson Place, Claypool, 85532 4 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1979

''Motivated Seller! All offers will be considered!'' see this cute, charming 4 bed / 2 Bath home in the Miami / Claypool area! Newly remodeled with new 3.5 Ton AC, Furnace, Water Heater, 200Amp Service, Wiring, Plumbing, Roof and Duct Work. Bathrooms and floors updated as well! Comps are solid in the Miami and Globe area, with similar homes selling for 200K. Close to Wal-Mart and the Mine! Huge 2 car private car port! All appliances stay a'' this house is move in ready! Complete with a double shed unit for storage and a hot tub. Drainage has been fixed in the back yard and the upper decking has been sprayed with insulating foam. In addition, this property is situated on a private and lush dead end street away from traffic! plus 2K in Seller credits

For open house information, contact Thomas A Mastromatto, Mountain Lake Realty at 480-400-6294

5577 S Central, Globe, 85501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,006 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This home has been freshly updated and is ready for you to move right in! This home has new flooring, paint, carpet..you name it, its been updated! This home has 3 bedrooms plus a huge storage loft which is also heated and cooled. There is also a nice sized shop out back! Make an appointment to see this beautiful home! Equal housing opportunity

For open house information, contact Brandi Uptain, Oak Realty at 928-425-7651

651 E Kline Street, Globe, 85501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Cash Buyers! Investors! Great FLIP Opportunity! This cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home located near Downtown Globe has one carport, a storage shed, HUGE master bedroom with a separate entrance as well! Property is being SOLD AS IS. Send us your offers! Kitchen is ready for final touches.

For open house information, contact Stacey White, My Home Group Real Estate at 480-685-2760

199 N Saddle Ln, Globe, 85501 3 Beds 3 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Country meets City in this 2000 square foot home that has had a renovation done in 2019. Kitchen was done by Casa Bella Builders, Electric was redone and a new electric box, wood flooring in the living areas of home and tile flooring in bathrooms and a newer roof. The property has over 9 acres that includes a bunk house and a 8 mare barn with attached corrals. The mare barn has additional rooms in it for a tack room and storage. There is an additional large shed/workshop by the corrals as well. The property has a large open area on the way to the corrals for large vehicle parking for boats, trailers, multiple cars or whatever you have. There is an RV hook up for power by the main house. The home has an attached 2 car garage that leads into a large laundry room with tons of storage. This home has everything you need and more.

For open house information, contact Jessy Perkins, Stallings & Long Realty Services at 928-425-7676