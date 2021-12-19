Check out these homes for sale in Hamilton now

(Hamilton, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hamilton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

402 North 3Rd Street, Hamilton, 59840 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 744 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in desirable Hamilton downtown area. This home has been well maintained and has been updated throughout. 2 nice sized bedrooms offering built-ins with jack-n-jill style bath, open concept kitchen and living room, tons of lovely natural light. The backyard area is a dream offering a nice sized deck off the kitchen, fenced and landscaped, and a storage building that could be renovated into a garage. Alley access off back with parking space. Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, healthcare, and parks-this is a must see! Call Kim at 406-880-4640 or your real estate professional.

122 Harry Court, Hamilton, 59840 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in near downtown Hamilton, and just a short distance from schools and restaurants.

255 Marcus Street, Hamilton, 59840 3 Beds 1 Bath | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,436 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Location, location, location - 1500+/- SF Ranch style home remodeled beautifully. Well thought out floor plan. Brand new kitchen and appliances, nice sized bedrooms, new flooring, painted inside and out, new roof, beautiful color selections and nice architectural features. Big living room, new central heating unit, very charming home and bonus rooms! Wonderful covered back deck which is perfect for entertaining and fun. The rear yard leads to a two car detached garage. Great and convenient access from back street to make it easy for trailer hauling etc. Lovely mountain views. Walk to town and less than a 5 minute drive to the Bitterroot River! Convenient Hamilton location. Enjoy all the activities in town!

403 Skyridge Drive, Hamilton, 59840 3 Beds 3 Baths | $674,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,744 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This beautiful home, located on a 1+ acre manicured lot, is on a quiet cul-de-sac. Fabulous eastern facing covered deck provides fantastic views and an enviable outdoor entertainment area. This split level home has benefited from many recent updates including lighting, paint, and more. A gas fireplace, as well as large picture windows, are focal points of the living area. The upper floor has a spacious master suite, in addition to a guest suite! The downstairs basement has large west facing windows providing incredible views and abundant light to the family room and lower level guest room. There is also a bonus room for crafts or hobbies, an additional bath, and direct access to the heated double car garage. Call Kerry Hanson at 406.240.4672, or your real estate professional.

