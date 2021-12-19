ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

House hunt Kosciusko: See what’s on the market now

Kosciusko Times
Kosciusko Times
 2 days ago

(Kosciusko, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kosciusko than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdbYc_0dR5whNW00

603 Tipton St Street, Kosciusko, 39090

1 Bed 1 Bath | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great lot space!!! Located in the historic area of Kosciusko. Property was previously used as a general store and home. Great for investors/builders. Call your realtor today!!!

For open house information, contact Sheandra Young, Keller Williams at 601-977-9411

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4001560)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f87j5_0dR5whNW00

2675 Attala Road 5212, Kosciusko, 39090

5 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,314 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Call listing agent for accurate information and directions to the property. Check out his beautiful 2 story home with a large workshop, sitting on 2 acres. Located less than 10 minutes from town, offering peaceful country living just a short trip away from restaurants, schools and shopping. So much thought was put into the layout of this home when it was constructed in 2002. Recent updates include a beautiful new walk-through, walk in shower in the oversized master bath. You can enjoy the timeless styling throughout and low maintenance of a Brick home, vinyl siding and metal roof. This is truly a forever home for some lucky new owner. Call today to schedule your private showing before someone else makes it their own!

For open house information, contact Frankie Thorpe, McCool Thorpe Real Estate at 662-289-2282

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11009688)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MZPe_0dR5whNW00

702 Fairground Street, Kosciusko, 39090

2 Beds 2 Baths | $62,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Cute and cozy! You will enjoy the huge double lot, the pecan trees and the double carports! This home is convenient to everything in Kosciusko. A great first home or rental investment. Call your agent and go check it out!

For open house information, contact Mike Brown, Turn Key Properties, Llc at 601-427-5088

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-1336811)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Motor City Metro

Check out these Detroit homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to Detroit's hidden gem- The Saint Charles Residences! Enjoy century old architecture with the advantage of a brand new 15 year NEZ
DETROIT, MI
KEAN 105

Take a Look Inside the Most Expensive House for Sale in Texas

I spend quite a bit of time on Realtor.com "window shopping" and "daydreaming" about winning the lottery and buying a mansion. Well, I still haven't won the lottery thus haven't bought a mansion. However, I found one that is perfect for those with lots of cash, cars, and the need to hold righteous parties in a palace worthy of any celebrity.
TEXAS STATE
oucampus.org

6777 W. Evergreen Terrace

Charming 5 bed 3 Bath Peoria home with Full Solar Included!! - Beautiful spacious home nestled in the lovely community of Sonoran Mountain Ranch in Peoria. Full Solar package package included. Monthly Electric Bill in Summer very nominal - $500 to $600 saving on electric alone. This gorgeous home offers a stunning kitchen with raised panel cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a large pantry. A Bonus room/den/office complete the main level. Upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms, a built-in desk/study area, laundry, master suite with mountain views and a large walk-in closet. Nicely landscaped backyard with plants and flowers. Close to shopping, parks, hiking trails, and so much more. Must See!!
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Kosciusko, MS
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
News Argus

2800 Old Greensboro Rd

2800 Old Greensboro Rd - 926 Square feet of living space in 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Jordan at jwilson@acorn-oak.com for more details!. No Phone Calls Please, All...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
MATC Times

4000 S Lake Drive

The Mariner Apartments - Starboard - This new & exciting residential development is located in St. Francis, Wisconsin and only minutes from Downtown Milwaukee. Our pet-friendly community sits along the shore of Lake Michigan and the South Shore Line of the Oak Leaf Trail. The Mariner features 221 well-appointed apartment homes, a lounge & outdoor pool, state-of-the-art clubhouse with full gourmet kitchen, and a fitness center.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

8208 W. Oklahoma Ave

Updated 2 bedroom is a must see! - This is a clean, recently updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a building that is well kept and in a great location. The unit comes with a refrigerator, stove, A/C unit. It also has access to storage units and laundry facilities. Off street parking is included.
WEST ALLIS, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
thexunewswire.com

3057 O Bryon Street

Gorgeous One Bed One Bath for lease! - Enjoy having a large master bedroom and ample counter space!. The monthly rent is $925 and there is a $65 utility fee that includes all utilities besides electricity and WiFi!. Complex amenities:. - Resident fitness studio. - Parking. - Laundry. We run...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Open House#Mccool Thorpe Real Estate#Turn Key Properties#Llc
delawarebusinessnow.com

River House apartment contractor named

Bancroft Construction Co., Wilmington, is the contractor for the River House apartment project on the Wilmington Riverfront. River House is a two-phase development with 300 apartments units along the Christina River off A Street. Completion is slated for 2023. Phase 1 will include the construction of a six-story building as...
WILMINGTON, DE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

21131 Ashburn Heights Drive

Bright and Sunny 2 level attached home has the openness and feel of a single family hone! Spacious granite countertops in kitchen with Double Ovens and center island. Huge Pantry and ample laundry room. Hard surface flooring throughout the home. Beautiful Fireplace in the family room, recessed lighting luxury plantation shutters and French doors allow light to stream in. Primary retreat with dual walk in closets and lovely en suite bath. 2 car rear load garage with attic space above- perfect for extra storage!. Courtyard with Patio. Located in an amenity rich community, the HOA covers your Landscaping, Swimming Pool and Fitness Center. Terrific location close to the toll road and several commuter routes as well as the Silver Line Metro.
ASHBURN, VA
MATC Times

2735 W Greenfield Ave

Maria Linden Senior Community - Property Id: 761235. We are currently accepting applications for 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments here at Maria Linden Senior Community. We offer independent and assisted living options. All appliances, including in-unit washer and dryer, and utilities included. Rent is $950 a month and security deposit is $500. Must be 62 years or older. Income restrictions apply. Please call for more information or to schedule a showing, 414-384-3800.
HOUSE RENT
bhhschicago.com

27 Kensington Circle #205

Beautiful Renovated Spacious, dog-friendly 2nd floor 1BD/1BA with fireplace, hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and patio. In unit Laundry with side-by-side washer/dryer. Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. The community is pet-friendly and features walking paths and a bark park. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88, and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage spaces unlimited based upon availability are $100 extra per month for each space in shared garage and $125 per month for private garage. Photos are of model unit. Special discounts for 12 month amortized per month if leased within 48 hours of touring. Many other units available.**BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF MOVED IN BEFORE 01/15/2022**
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bhhschicago.com

8 Sterling Circle #206

Beautiful renovated 2nd floor 1BD/1BA with pool view, balcony, hard surface flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and washer/dryer in unit, Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88 and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage space available for $100 per month and $125 per month for private garage space unlimited but based upon availability. Photos are of models. Special discount for 12 month lease amortized if leased within 48 hours. Many other units and models available for upcoming months. **BONUS $1000 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT IF MOVED IN BEFORE 01/15/2022**
REAL ESTATE
Macon Telegraph

Zebulon store, Bass complex, Bowman apartments summon ghosts of P&Z past

After canceling two hearings around Christmas and Thanksgiving, the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission trudged through more than two dozen items in Monday’s nearly five hours of meetings. Opponents who have been fighting Zebulon Road commercialization for 20 years resurfaced eight months after a doctor’s office complex was...
MACON, GA
MATC Times

3765 E. Barnard Ave.

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment In Cudahy - This is a spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, apartment in a great neighborhood of Cudahy! It has a large eat-in kitchen, and washer/ dryer hook ups in the basement. There is a large common yard, great for BBQ's, pets and family get togethers. The apartment is close to shops, restaurants, gas stations, bus lines, parks and a public pool. The rent for this unit is $700/mo with a security deposit of $800. Pets are allowed with a per pet deposit and monthly fee. Feel free to call our office at 414-282-6280 Ext. 1 with any questions. The office address is 1125 Marion Ave. South Milwaukee, WI 53172. To apply please go to devoerentals.com. To view the unit please call the office.
CUDAHY, WI
MATC Times

931 S 15th St

Rooming House - Rooming House: You get your own room with lock and key. It’s a shared living room, kitchen, and bathroom. We pay for all utilities and include a bed. Newly painted and very clean bedrooms. Call or text Shanda to set up a showing 262-289-7534. No Pets...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kosciusko Times

Kosciusko Times

Kosciusko, MS
82
Followers
251
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kosciusko Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy