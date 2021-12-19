House hunt Kosciusko: See what’s on the market now

(Kosciusko, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kosciusko than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

603 Tipton St Street, Kosciusko, 39090 1 Bed 1 Bath | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great lot space!!! Located in the historic area of Kosciusko. Property was previously used as a general store and home. Great for investors/builders. Call your realtor today!!!

For open house information, contact Sheandra Young, Keller Williams at 601-977-9411

2675 Attala Road 5212, Kosciusko, 39090 5 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,314 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Call listing agent for accurate information and directions to the property. Check out his beautiful 2 story home with a large workshop, sitting on 2 acres. Located less than 10 minutes from town, offering peaceful country living just a short trip away from restaurants, schools and shopping. So much thought was put into the layout of this home when it was constructed in 2002. Recent updates include a beautiful new walk-through, walk in shower in the oversized master bath. You can enjoy the timeless styling throughout and low maintenance of a Brick home, vinyl siding and metal roof. This is truly a forever home for some lucky new owner. Call today to schedule your private showing before someone else makes it their own!

For open house information, contact Frankie Thorpe, McCool Thorpe Real Estate at 662-289-2282

702 Fairground Street, Kosciusko, 39090 2 Beds 2 Baths | $62,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Cute and cozy! You will enjoy the huge double lot, the pecan trees and the double carports! This home is convenient to everything in Kosciusko. A great first home or rental investment. Call your agent and go check it out!

For open house information, contact Mike Brown, Turn Key Properties, Llc at 601-427-5088