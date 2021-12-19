Check out these Olive Hill homes on the market

(Olive Hill, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Olive Hill will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

500 Robert And Mary, Grayson, 41143 3 Beds 1 Bath | $83,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This brick ranch is definitely a bargain for buyers and investors alike! It has amazing features with modern kitchen and baths and a great location! Being Sold As Is ! Inspections welcome. Ne Repairs to be made.

157 Wilcox Road, Grayson, 41143 3 Beds 1 Bath | $86,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,049 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Ranch style home that provides 3Br & 1 BA sitting on level lot just minutes from town. If you're looking to downsize or for a great starter home, look no further. Home offers all appliances including the washer and dryer. There are some hardwood flooring with more hardwood under carpets in 2 bedrooms and living room. Nice country setting.

961 State Hwy 59, Olive Hill, 41164 2 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Calling all land and farm lovers! This adorable cottage feel home boasts 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, office space, laundry room, kitchen, huge barn and multiple storage sheds. Buy this property and land yourself on the Appalachian Quilt Trail! This property sits in the perfect location to be just seconds to I-64 for an easy commute.Don't miss out!

851 Webb Lane Lane, Olive Hill, 41164 3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Permaculture homestead featuring 1640 sq ft 3 bed, 2 full bath home, open floor plan with new appliances including convection oven, home office space, Fujitsu ductless HVAC, oversized gutters. Additional living space/ADU unfinished pool house. Above ground salt water pool, generator & decking with ramp. Recently expanded fully stocked pond with dock and shed. Walnut, hickory, peach trees, strawberry patch, herb garden, large garden site. Cellar, coop (12x20), lake shed, and 2 car detached garage all have electric/water.

