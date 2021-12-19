Take a look at these homes on the market in Tillamook

(Tillamook, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tillamook will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

10220 4Th St, Bay City, 97107 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Breathe in the fresh coastal air from this 3 bed 2 bath 1404 sq ft home on 7841 sq ft lot. Fresh interior and exterior paint, covered porch, firepit, RV parking, carport and 2 car detached garage. Property backs to county owned land with almost daily wildlife visitors. Appliances to be included in the sale.

Ocean Highlands Pkwy Lot 3, Netarts, 97143 3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,531 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Quality Brand New Construction,Hardi Siding,3 Bed,2 BA,Open Great Room,Den,Granite Kitchen Counters and Backsplash,LPV Flooring,LVT Bath Floor,Granite Bath Counters and Backsplash,Heat Pump and A/C,Vaulted Master Bedroom ,Attached 2 Car Finished Garage,Home Comes With 2in Faux Wood Blinds,Refer,Garage Door Opener, Estimated Completion 03/22 We have other lots and homes coming soon

1575 Oceanside Ln, Oceanside, 97134 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,006 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Elegant ocean view estate offering quality and authenticity throughout. Sited on a large ''double'' lot atop the Village of Oceanside. Beautiful ocean views from nearly every room in the house. Perfect for entertaining or hosting guests with its large open floor plan, wrap around decks and abundant parking. Grand entry, gracious kitchen and great room w/ soaring ceilings and wall of windows overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Massive 4 car garage on lower level with two bonus rooms. The perfect wave!

8180 Hughey Ln, Tillamook, 97141 4 Beds 2 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This beautifully remodeled home has something for everyone, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, secluded master bedroom and brand new bathroom with 5 x 10 Tile walk in shower. Gorgeous new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, large hot tub room, with hot tub and WIFI, 23x28 ft. shop wired with 220 amp. and 12 x 12 overhead doors. Rv Hook ups and fully fenced back yard. This is a must see. Schedule your showing today!

