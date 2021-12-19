ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

Take a look at these homes on the market in Tillamook

 2 days ago

(Tillamook, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tillamook will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXGKl_0dR5wfc400

10220 4Th St, Bay City, 97107

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Breathe in the fresh coastal air from this 3 bed 2 bath 1404 sq ft home on 7841 sq ft lot. Fresh interior and exterior paint, covered porch, firepit, RV parking, carport and 2 car detached garage. Property backs to county owned land with almost daily wildlife visitors. Appliances to be included in the sale.

For open house information, contact Amber Morgan, John L. Scott Market Center at 503-359-9100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RN1u1_0dR5wfc400

Ocean Highlands Pkwy Lot 3, Netarts, 97143

3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,531 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Quality Brand New Construction,Hardi Siding,3 Bed,2 BA,Open Great Room,Den,Granite Kitchen Counters and Backsplash,LPV Flooring,LVT Bath Floor,Granite Bath Counters and Backsplash,Heat Pump and A/C,Vaulted Master Bedroom ,Attached 2 Car Finished Garage,Home Comes With 2in Faux Wood Blinds,Refer,Garage Door Opener, Estimated Completion 03/22 We have other lots and homes coming soon

For open house information, contact Rick Clark, Realty One Group Prestige at 503-957-1179

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXCR6_0dR5wfc400

1575 Oceanside Ln, Oceanside, 97134

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,006 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Elegant ocean view estate offering quality and authenticity throughout. Sited on a large ''double'' lot atop the Village of Oceanside. Beautiful ocean views from nearly every room in the house. Perfect for entertaining or hosting guests with its large open floor plan, wrap around decks and abundant parking. Grand entry, gracious kitchen and great room w/ soaring ceilings and wall of windows overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Massive 4 car garage on lower level with two bonus rooms. The perfect wave!

For open house information, contact Dustin Trost, Rob Trost Real Estate LLC at 503-842-9090

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Dhri_0dR5wfc400

8180 Hughey Ln, Tillamook, 97141

4 Beds 2 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This beautifully remodeled home has something for everyone, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, secluded master bedroom and brand new bathroom with 5 x 10 Tile walk in shower. Gorgeous new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, large hot tub room, with hot tub and WIFI, 23x28 ft. shop wired with 220 amp. and 12 x 12 overhead doors. Rv Hook ups and fully fenced back yard. This is a must see. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Kristi Bertrand, Rob Trost Real Estate LLC at 503-842-9090

