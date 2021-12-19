Take a look at these homes on the market in Hondo

(Hondo, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hondo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

148 Private Road 1739 W, Mico, 78056 4 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,850 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This spectacular custom built Texas Hill Country Classic Farmhouse, where French County meets Texas Hill Country! is located in the highly sought after and exclusive gated community of Dancing Bear Ranch, it's absolutely amazing and a stunner! This one-of-a-kind classic 3,850 square foot Texas Hill County Farmhouse design features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, only minutes from Lake Medina, including your own private lake side park, exclusive boat launch, a fishing pier & residents only electronic gate access. This great looking and spacious home sits on a 2+ acre, all fenced in, heavily treed lot and a spaciously yard that is backed up to a greenbelt with no rear neighbors, offers all the privacy in the world. There is ample usable land for pool options too. There is an option to purchase the adjoining lo lot ensuring even more privacy. This homesite has beautiful views, from the new deck and patio and from the 2nd story tile and wrought ironed balcony, perfect to take in all the w, morning, noon and night! plus the home and the setting gives up the peace and quiet you would expect in a home that truly celebrates Texas Hill Country living at its best. Located in Mico, TX, minutes from Lake Medina, just outside of San Antonio. This two-story farmhouse layout features 15' & 20' vaulted ceilings throughout the home and is anchored by two amazing and beautiful limestone block fireplaces one in the formal Living Room and one in the Family Room. The Master Suite and one large bedroom with a walk-in closet are downstairs. There are two very spacious bedrooms upstairs and feature 12' ceilings. Also on the second level is a full Jack n' Jill adjoining bathroom with granite counters. An upstairs office/workstation, which could be a huge Gameroom too, sits central in the home and is adjacent to a full-on theater / media room complete projector screen, theater seating and built-in speakers, making movie night a whole different ballgame! There are exquisite custom home finishes throughout the home, from the Brazilian dark granite in the kitchen equipped with Jen-Air cook top, ovens and microwave. A kitchen bar provides seating space for guest or family, a walk-in pantry with custom shelving and an offset dining room that is surrounded with views of the outdoors, all perfect for entertaining and special moments with the family. Hard wood floors, tiled baths and plush carpet upstairs accents the home's flooring. A covered patio to take in the view, separate mudroom and laundry spaces, plus a three-car/truck gives garage gives-this Texas Hill Country home all you would want. Come and visit, you will fall in love with your future home!

2209 22Nd St, Hondo, 78861 3 Beds 2 Baths | $302,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Home! This 1626 square foot home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath, two car garage. There are nuetral wall colors, thoughtfully placed windows throughout that give way to tons of natural light. This home is located just a short 30 minute drive from San Antonio, and just minutes from the local Walmart and HEB. This home is constructed with 2 x 6 exterior walls for strength and added insulation. All walls are wrapped with plywood, covered with Tyvex paper then siding is added. The roof is decked with plywood with a radiant barrier, with water and ice barrier under the composition shingles. The house is constructed on a (concrete pier) and beam foundation with concrete walls with water proof sealing. The crawl space is air-conditioned same as the inside of the house and has LED lighting with access from inside the house. This is a very unique design. This house won't last long so come on out and take a look.

550 Cr 262, Mico, 78056 4 Beds 2 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 1935

BEAUTIFUL DEEP WATERFRONT HOME ON MASTERSON'S POINT. 2.06 ACRE 'PARK LIKE' setting leading to lovely 2 story dock w/boat lift.Spacious living room w/rock fireplace,lots of natural light.Upgraded kitchen w/granite & Satillo tile. 4 Bedrooms upstairs,full bath up with spanish tile accents. Recent carpet.Master bed leads to a huge deck w/spectacular Medina Lake views. Covered concrete patio down.Large Entertaining patio to side. Full bath shower house off patio.Storage shed.Gated entry.WOW this is a 'must see.'

559 Pr 2775, Mico, 78056 4 Beds 6 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,296 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Extraordinary Summit Ridge Property! This Four Bedroom, Four Bathroom home will take your breath away. Custom built by the prestigious Weston Dean, there is so much to offer in way of design elements. You will find something of interest in every room of the house. Design features include high ceilings, beautiful finishes, arched openings, custom fireplace wall, unique wall cut outs, tray ceilings, and amazing floor to ceiling windows are just the beginning. The gorgeous kitchen has stunning granite countertops with an enormous island. The 6 burner gas range, ice maker, pot filler, custom cabinets, high end appliances, and built in ovens are what every chef dreams of. An elegant light fixture hangs over the center of the island and there is also recessed lighting throughout the home. The large kitchen window over the sink looks onto the pool area and the private wooded acreage behind the home. The large adjoining dining room is separated by a custom decorative wall feature that includes a wine or coffee bar, with space for a wine refrigerator. There is plenty of space for an extended dining table for large family gatherings or dinner parties. The living room has a gas/wood burning fireplace and feature wall that is stunning! The 24 foot ceilings are accented by the fireplace and the wall of windows overlooking the patio and back yard. If you are working from home, there is an office with gorgeous French doors and lots of natural lights on the first floor. Upstairs there is a bonus room that could be used as a media room, gym, or game room that has a half bath and a wet bar. A beautiful Juliet balcony overlooks the living area downstairs. There are three guest bedrooms in this home that are all located downstairs, each with their own full bath. One is handicapped accessible with 36 inch door way and roll in shower. There are also two half baths in the home. One guest bath is located in the front of the house and another is on the second story of the home in the media/game loft area. One of the guest bedrooms has a bathroom that also opens up to the pool area, so pool guests do not have to walk through the home. The master bath is magazine worthy. The master bath has a panoramic walk in shower and a stand alone jetted tub, along with separate dual vanities and dual walk in closets. If you are looking for privacy, this home sits on 5 acres of wooded land and the homeowners also purchased the adjoining 6 acres next door to the property, that is also for sale (see separate MLS listing.) In the back of the home, the luxurious covered back patio includes a wood/gas burning fireplace, outdoor kitchen, and strikingly beautiful in ground heated pool and spa with waterfall feature. The large cool deck around the pool measures 42x30 feet and is the perfect place to host your next party. With plenty of room for outdoor furniture, this calm and relaxing space provides the perfect outdoor retreat. Other bonus features include Sunsafe Window treatment on the back of the home, Nest thermostats, pre-wired for surround sound, and epoxy floors in the garage. There is also a builders warranty from Weston Dean in effect on the home.

