House hunt Cameron: See what’s on the market now

(Cameron, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cameron will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

8675 Se Clear Creek Road, Cameron, 64429 4 Beds 2 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,220 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Stunning home on 9.29 acres! This ranch style home has 4 bedrooms all on the main level and 2 full bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen, living area and dining are all open concept. Laundry room is just off of the attached garage. There is a 24X30 shop with 2 parking bays. The back yard is beautiful and relaxing with a covered porch and concrete path leading to a large above ground pool. The outside is 27 gauge omni series metal siding and spray foam insulation. Extremely well built home with a beautiful and relaxing view. This house was built in 2016 and is move in ready!

809 Timberline Drive, Cameron, 64429 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new construction four bedroom, three bathroom, two car garage split entry home. The main level and the basement feature 9 foot ceilings! Hurry and you can pick your finishes!!

410 Willow Wood Street, Cameron, 64429 3 Beds 3 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Welcome home to his well loved and beautifully maintained home in the Cameron school district. Great room welcomes you in with its soaring vaulted ceilings, abundance of natural light and newer carpet and tile that can be found throughout the home as well. Large eat-in Kitchen features bright & white painted cabinets, plenty of countertop space, matching SS appliances , private access to back deck overlooking large fenced in yard & a built-in home work station. Spacious Master with private bath. Finished LL is home to laundry & bonus family room-- ideal for entertaining guests. Easy access to I-35 and 36 Hwy. Hurry now as this opportunity won't last long! Buyers agent to confirm room measurements, lot size, square footage and school district information.

902 Timberline Drive, Cameron, 64429 3 Beds 2 Baths | $294,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful 1- level ranch home located on the edge of town! This spacious ranch features 1472 square foot, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry room. The open concept living room has vaulted ceilings, and opens to the kitchen/dining room combo. Custom cabinets throughout. Kitchen has walk-in pantry and granite countertops. Beautiful covered front porch and covered patio in the back. Zero entry walk in shower in the master bath! Level lot. Hurry and pick your colors!

